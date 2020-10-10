Ea that imports my indicator with iCustom doesn't show it in a separate window

I made my own indicator that has a separate window where it shows buttons. Alone it works like it should.

When i import it with the iCutsom function, the indicator doesn't get shown at all and also the Buffer Values stay empty.

What can i do to make it work?

int Gui;

int OnInit()
  {
   Gui = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"gui_test5");
   //Gui = iAMA(_Symbol,_Period,10,10,10,0,PRICE_CLOSE);
   EventSetTimer(1);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---
      double Buffer0[];
      ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer0,true);
      CopyBuffer(Gui,0,0,1,Buffer0);
      double Buffer1[];
      ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1,true);
      CopyBuffer(Gui,0,0,1,Buffer1);
      double Buffer2[];
      ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2,true);
      CopyBuffer(Gui,0,0,1,Buffer2);
      double Buffer3[];
      ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer3,true);
      CopyBuffer(Gui,0,0,1,Buffer3);
      double Buffer4[];
      ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer4,true);
      CopyBuffer(Gui,0,0,1,Buffer4);
      
      Comment("Buffer0: ",Buffer0[0],"\nBuffer1: ",Buffer1[0],"\nBuffer2: ",Buffer2[0],"\nBuffer3: ",Buffer3[0],"\nBuffer4: ",Buffer4[0]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Little addition: It also says the custum indicator has been loaded succesfully

Why don't you look at the Terminal Log? There is an entry like this:

CAppDialog: find subwindow error

And also help:  ChartWindowFind

Note

If the second variant of the function (without parameters) is called from a script or Expert Advisor, the function returns -1.


And code:


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialize in Indicator                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CAppDialog::CreateIndicator(const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   int width=m_chart.WidthInPixels();
//--- geometry for the minimized state
   m_min_rect.LeftTop(0,0);
   m_min_rect.Width(width);
   m_min_rect.Height(CONTROLS_DIALOG_MINIMIZE_HEIGHT-2*CONTROLS_BORDER_WIDTH);
//--- determine subwindow
   m_subwin=ChartWindowFind();
   if(m_subwin==-1)
     {
      Print("CAppDialog: find subwindow error");
      m_chart.Detach();
      return(false);
     }
//---

Vladimir Karputov:

Why don't you look at the Terminal Log? There is an entry like this:

And also help:  ChartWindowFind

Note

If the second variant of the function (without parameters) is called from a script or Expert Advisor, the function returns -1.


And code:


Do you mean the Journal? There is no error entry. The only thing there is is:

expert xxxxx (EURUSD,M5) loaded successfully

custum indicator gui_test5 (EURUSD,M5) loaded succesfully

I also attached a file on how the indicator should look like if that matters

Files:
Unbenannt.PNG  31 kb
 
tobqas :

Do you mean the Journal? There is no error entry. The only thing there is is:

expert xxxxx (EURUSD,M5) loaded successfully

custum indicator gui_test5 (EURUSD,M5) loaded succesfully

I also attached a file on how the indicator should look like if that matters

Watch and study TWO tabs - these are the tabs of the log files: 

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Watch and study TWO tabs - these are the tabs of the log files: 

Thanks for replying!

That tab (log files) is always empty.

Also, when i try to Comment ChartWindowFind(0,"TestButtons") it prints -1.

string            subwindow_shortname        ="TestButtons";  
//In OnInit:
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,subwindow_shortname);

It shoould be the right shortname.

But as i said, no error messages

 

Want to get an answer - ask the right question. I do not know what you have done there in your indicator - how many errors it contains and the like. BUT we always have a STANDARD: *** \ MQL5 \ Indicators \ Examples \ Panels \ SimplePanel \ SimplePanel.mq5

We start it in the EA 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                            1.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=9;
//---
int      handle_iCustom;            // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Examples\\Panels\\SimplePanel\\SimplePanel");
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

and see the result:

2020.10.08 16:24:04.095 SimplePanel (EURUSD,H1) CAppDialog: find subwindow error



Now read my first post carefully.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Want to get an answer - ask the right question. I do not know what you have done there in your indicator - how many errors it contains and the like. BUT we always have a STANDARD: *** \ MQL5 \ Indicators \ Examples \ Panels \ SimplePanel \ SimplePanel.mq5

We start it in the EA

and see the result:



Now read my first post carefully.

Thanks, but i don't understand what the problem is.

I read your first post again, and the indicator doesn't need any input parameters, so it shouldn't be -1.

Also i tried the test for the invalid handle, and the handle that is being created is not invalid.

 

@Vladimir Karputov i tried loading another graphic indicator instead of my own (that doesn't have buttons but shows a graph in a separate window), which had the same problem in a normal window.

But when i tried it in the strategy tester, the indicator got loaded like it should and i could use the buffers. So it seems like it gets loaded currectly but there is just the problem opening the separate window.

The same happens when i use the Example-Indicator "Volumes", so it should not be a problem of my indicator itself but of the way i import it. And the handles seem to work, so ONLY the missing indicator window is the problem.

 
tobqas :

@Vladimir Karputov i tried loading another graphic indicator instead of my own (that doesn't have buttons but shows a graph in a separate window), which had the same problem in a normal window.

But when i tried it in the strategy tester, the indicator got loaded like it should and i could use the buffers. So it seems like it gets loaded currectly but there is just the problem opening the separate window.

The same happens when i use the Example-Indicator "Volumes", so it should not be a problem of my indicator itself but of the way i import it. And the handles seem to work, so ONLY the missing indicator window is the problem.

No open MQL5 code - no help. This is a technical forum

 
Vladimir Karputov:

No open MQL5 code - no help. This is a technical forum

I got it now! Had to use ChartIndicatorAdd in the Ea that uses the indicatoor
