iCustom Indicator - Max Input Parameters Limit
I bought a very sofisticated Indicator that has about 150 input parameters. iCustom has a limit of about 60 something. I want to use this indicator in my EA that I am writing. However, I need to change some of the default parameters when using the purchased indicator. When loading all of the parameters, of course it gives me the "invalid parameters count" error. My question - is there any way possible to work around this max parameters limit? Only using the first 60 or so does not solve my problem.
Thanks for any help possible!
Charles
- limit for input parameters for iCustom
- How to know the full Indicator parameters
- MQL4 calling a custom indicator into an EA that has 100+ input parameters
CHARLESS11:Wow, too much inputs. I don't know the limit for the number of inputs but if that is the case, you should contact the developer to help you. The developer can add an input to get the address of a file which contains the values for the inputs. This way your EA writes the settings in a file and gives its address to the indicator through iCustom function.
I bought a very sofisticated Indicator that has about 150 input parameters. iCustom has a limit of about 60 something. I want to use this indicator in my EA that I am writing. However, I need to change some of the default parameters when using the purchased indicator. When loading all of the parameters, of course it gives me the "invalid parameters count" error. My question - is there any way possible to work around this max parameters limit? Only using the first 60 or so does not solve my problem.
I bought a very sofisticated Indicator that has about 150 input parameters. iCustom has a limit of about 60 something. I want to use this indicator in my EA that I am writing. However, I need to change some of the default parameters when using the purchased indicator. When loading all of the parameters, of course it gives me the "invalid parameters count" error. My question - is there any way possible to work around this max parameters limit? Only using the first 60 or so does not solve my problem.
Thanks for any help possible!
Charles
CHARLESS11: is there any way possible to work around this max parameters limit? Only using the first 60 or so does not solve my problem.
- Limit is 63 for iCustom and 1024 in the tester.
Does anyone know if there is a limit on number of inputs allowed in EA? - MQL5 programming forum 2020.05.06
- The important parameters should be first and things like color and styles last, since defaulting them changes nothing.
- If you need to change some past 63 rd and you don't have the source, there is nothing that can be done.
hi, is there a way to solve iCustom which is subject to an input limit;
I use a string to collect all input indicators from ea and sent using iCustom;
string hanName= "YBM_Signaler_y19 1.0" ; int magixea= 12345000 ; //--- int OnInit () { //--- if ( StringToTime (inpJamBuka)> StringToTime (inpJamtutup) || StringToTime (inpJamAlertBuka)> StringToTime (inpJamAlerttutup)) MessageBox ( "Action " +inpJamBuka+ " - " +inpJamtutup+ "\n" + "Alert " +inpJamAlertBuka+ " - " +inpJamAlerttutup, "BECAREFULL TIME INPUT" ); string hanConfig=magixea+ ";" + history_bars+ ";" + cond_labels+ ";" + cond_x+ ";" + cond_y+ ";" + cond_fsize+ ";" + cond_fclr+ ";" + ..................... //Many input ..................... //Many Input ma_44_use+ ";" + //1__ use ma_55_use+ ";" + //1__ use sto_55_use+ ";" + //1__ use sto_44_use+ ";" + //1__ use sto_33_use+ ";" + //1__ use sto_22_use+ ";" + //1__ use sto_11_use+ ";" + //1__ use ma_crossover+ ";" + //MA - crossover, each MA has it's own x period piv_show; //__ show hanCustom= iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (),hanName,hanConfig); if (hanCustom== INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 , 0 ,hanCustom)) return ( INIT_FAILED ); ArraySetAsSeries (buy_buff, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (sell_buff, true ); //--- return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }
And i Using StringSplit To Extern this String From eA Using New Input String:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input string Ea= "" ; //Ea Config *Dont Touch*
void QnInstallEa() { string u[ 132 ]; StringSplit (Ea, ";" ,u); switch ( StringToInteger (u[ 0 ])) { case 12345000 : history_bars = StringToInteger (u[ 1 ]); //History bars cond_labels = u[ 2 ]== "true" ; //Show conditions summary? cond_x = StringToInteger (u[ 3 ]); //__ x cond_y = StringToInteger (u[ 4 ]); //__ y cond_fsize = StringToInteger (u[ 5 ]); //__ font size cond_fclr = StringToColor (u[ 6 ]); //__ font color cond_line_spacing = StringToInteger (u[ 7 ]); //__ line spacing (pixels) all_valid = u[ 8 ]== "true" ; //All valid candles? use_live = u[ 9 ]== "true" ; //Use live candle? (f=completed current tf only) pip_adjust_10 = StringToDouble (u[ 10 ]); //Pip adjustment (factor of 10s) ma_all_line_up = u[ 11 ]== "true" ; //MA - all line up (use MAs below consecutively) ............... //To many String Convert ............... //To many String Convert ma_1_use = u[ 120 ]== true ; ma_2_use = u[ 121 ]== true ; //1__ use ma_3_use = u[ 122 ]== true ; //1__ use ma_4_use = u[ 123 ]== true ; //1__ use ma_5_use = u[ 124 ]== true ; //1__ use sto_5_use = u[ 125 ]== true ; //1__ use sto_4_use = u[ 126 ]== true ; //1__ use sto_3_use = u[ 127 ]== true ; //1__ use sto_2_use = u[ 128 ]== true ; //1__ use sto_1_use = u[ 129 ]== true ; //1__ use ma_crossover = u[ 130 ]== true ; //MA - crossover, each MA has it's own x period piv_show = u[ 131 ]== true ; //__ show break ; default : QnDefault(); break ; } return ; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and this result
Can Something Help me:
Muhammad Rifai Simanjuntak: is there a way to solve iCustom which is subject to an input limit;What part of “there is nothing that can be done” was unclear to you?
Ehsan Tarakemeh:
Wow, too much inputs. I don't know the limit for the number of inputs but if that is the case, you should contact the developer to help you. The developer can add an input to get the address of a file which contains the values for the inputs. This way your EA writes the settings in a file and gives its address to the indicator through iCustom function.
Wow, too much inputs. I don't know the limit for the number of inputs but if that is the case, you should contact the developer to help you. The developer can add an input to get the address of a file which contains the values for the inputs. This way your EA writes the settings in a file and gives its address to the indicator through iCustom function.
William Roeder:
- Limit is 63 for iCustom and 1024 in the tester.
Does anyone know if there is a limit on number of inputs allowed in EA? - MQL5 programming forum 2020.05.06
- The important parameters should be first and things like color and styles last, since defaulting them changes nothing.
- If you need to change some past 63 rd and you don't have the source, there is nothing that can be done.
Thanks! I know this post is old but I wanted to reply back. Thanks for the info. I took a closer look at the inputs and fortunately the most important inputs just fit within the input limit. So I just left the others out of the iCustom function and it works fine. The left out inputs will just have to remain at default values. The developer does not want to revise his indicator.
Thanks!😊
Does anyone know if there is a limit on number of inputs allowed in EA?
- 2019.07.29
- www.mql5.com
Hi, everyone, I'm a programmer and I normally consider I know a lot of MT4 and MT5 already, but encounter something new today...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register