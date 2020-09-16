Indicator Line Colors in DEMO account?
- Type of account is irrevalent.
- No, we can not. You must. Open its properties and change indicator's color(s).
I'm still on MT4. I assume this isn't possible on MT4. I've opened the line properties and no options to change colors.
I know that it is not obvious, but topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
ok, lets try again in the begining
which indicator's line you want to change its color?
- mikedan1: I'm still on MT4. I assume this isn't possible on MT4. I've opened the line properties and no options to change colors.
Don't make unwarranted assumptions. What part of "no, we can not. You must open its properties and change indicator's color(s)." was unclear to you?
Ahmet shows you were to change it on some indicators. On multi-line indicators there is a color tab.
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators have moved this thread already.
-
William, I apologize for this mistake. I wasn't aware there was a MT4 section until Keith responded with this information. I'm new at this and I'm learning as I go.
