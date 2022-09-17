Multiple MT5 terminal instances in VPS - stopped with 10053 - page 2
1. What is the CPU, Memory and disk usage in your task manager?
2. Are you running any custom indicators or EAs in each instance? Some poorly coded indicators and EAs can hog up your resources fast.
1. It seems OK for me:
2. Nothing is running, I'm just trying to run the terminal with no charts.
Besides the machine is very robust, I believe Alain is right. Some resource (not showing at Process Explorer) is out. Is it possible to know which resource is missing?
Thank you.
The error is about socket connections/resources. Hard to say if it's MT5 limitation or Windows version, maybe both.
The error is about socket connections/resources. Hard to say if it's MT5 limitation or Windows version, maybe both.
I just tested with Windows 10 too, and the same problem occurs. It seems this is not related to Windows version (I tried with Windows Server 2012 at AWS, Windows Server 2019 at AWS and Windows 10 Pro at a i9 local machine).
When the error occurs, Windows stop working properly (e.g. mouse left button does not work).
Hi,
I have the same issue on few VDS as well. I am stucked at 16th MT5 instances, when tried to run 17th MT5 it not working until i close one.
I am still have plenty amount of resources of CPU and RAM but unfortunately i cant open more than 16th MT5 instances. I did check with my hosting provider and they just replied me that they have no restriction.
I am wondering how the people can running to up 100 MT5 instance on same server?
Can anyone know what issue ?
Don't search the issue on windows or on your vps. This is the issue of MT5 terminal. Previous versions can run for unlimited numbers on a PC or VPS (of course depending on the resources).
This issue occurred on new updates of MT5.
Hi, any idea to solve this? Install the old version of MT5 ? where can i get it ?
my vps trading to install mt5 doesnt get successful. Attached is what i am saying and can anyone assist me?
You can cancel for proxy (it is "OK" and "Cancel" buttons so - press "Cancel").
if it does not help - ask your VPS provider for support.