Indicators: Hull moving average (ema based)
Thanks for the code. I use you code to learn how to use mt4/mt5 code.
I noticed:
double price = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_SMA,inpPrice,i);
Why is MODE_SMA used if you are trying to use Exponential MA?
Would MODE_EMA not be more suited for what you want to achieve?
I see MODE_SMA in all your Hull MA code by the way.
Hull moving average (ema based):
Author: Mladen Rakic
Hi Mladen
Pretty thanks for inventing and addition one more Average "Hema" - Hull (ema) moving average in the Hull variations,your innovative ideas will never end,a kind of infinite creativity - :)
And yes,it handle the over shooting display in a fine way,the white/magenta colored is Hema and blue/brown the usual HMA (both periods 55) in example picture
That has nothing to do with the ema calculation - see period 1 used
That is the fastest way in metatrader 4 to get a desired price (it is faster than using switches - measured long time ago and it is still valid)Check the rest of the code and you shall find where the actual ema is calculated (I do not use built in functions for that)
Hi Mladen
do you also have a mt5 version of this one?
Thank you.
Hello, Mladen,
I was told this couldn't be done - so I thought immediately of you:
your new HMA (EMA) could be a good example to transform into one indicator (+ histo) in which the
a) signal line reflects current TF (for example H1 - entry/exit)
b) while histo reflects higher TF (for example H4 - directional bias)
As an example (screenshot) I give you a combination of HMA + histo (both are yours, I think)
This could be done for:
HMA
Stoch
MACD etc
What do you think? Interested?
(And, of course, colour change on slope direction change will always be especially appreciated as it gives best signals)
- www.mql5.com
Hi Mladen
do you also have a mt5 version of this one?
Thank you.
Hello, Mladen,
it is amazing indicator
if you add a notifications like sound alert and Push Alerts it will be perfect
Hello, Mladen,
if we add this code can it send alerts when color change ( buy or sell)
|
Hi Mladen,
I am a novice programmer and I use your works both for my trading and as a mean to learn how to properly code.
Keep up the great work
Thanks a bunch
Author: Mladen Rakic