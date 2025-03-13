Please Help - page 2
I do not attack the moderator with the doubt of my level as a developer, I think I have provided enough evidence that there is an error. Please could you provide some proof that today you have validated an EA.
I don't think doubting the level of the developers is polite or correct. I ask for respect towards my person and my work
No one has access to the verifiable code. Everything is automated - the verification task is simple: a decent code should get into the Market.
I strongly recommend that you study the article (the link is given in the test results).
It is not about the following: your codes are correct or not (it is not only related to the bugs in the codes/EAs).
It is also related for some part of the codes to be inserted inside the code ... for example - checking for money before open the trade (by CheckMoneyForTrade for example), and some other things (it is difficult for me to explain it because I am not a coder).
Example -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
there are no trading operations
Adan Tor Calvet, 2018.06.18 13:11
Hei Dudes, that problem is because you have to :
1- Check if volume for operation is correct:
2- Check, if theres enough money to open a position. Example, if ur account balance goes down, it will be a time when "not enough money to open position" error will prompt, so thats why u get that error.
In my EA i do not use pending orders, soif u use pending orders u may have other problems because of that.
Anyway, the answer is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
I have explained that I have done an ea that only puts operations with all the required filters.
I'll explain,
each tick puts a buy and a sell
That buy and sell have all the necessary filters to be validated (I beg you to respect my level as a developer, I did not arrive 3 days with this)
the result of the validation is that it does not perform operations as you see in the image.
This is something new that did not occur a few days ago, there is some bug in the validation.
I beg you to take into consideration that perhaps it is possible that 0.001% is right in my theory
...
Yes, it is possible.
But we can not estimate it ..
I hope the developers will read this thread on Monday and they will check this algorithm (or you will send a request for them in the servuice desk with the linkmto this thread for their comsideration).
But if it is not a bug so sorry ... it means that something should be place to be inside the EA: check for money, check for lot size, and so on (people had exact same issue in past and they fixed it on the way by inserting some "checking codes" in their EAs).
Read the thread/link on my previous posts.
Thank you.
I hope Monday they read this thread and fix it.
Same problem for me as @Marta Gonzalez and have and i opened my own topic about it earlier today. I have tried to update some of my current published market products that was clearly validated without any trouble before and now it's impossible due to 'No trading operations' error all the time. Even created a simple ea that easily should pass but same story....'No trading operations'.
As i see,there must be a bug in the automated validation process somehow....so it should be looked into
I created this thread for the Developers to see!
There is the thread about it in Russian forum (opened today):
I created this thread for the Developers to see!
thanks Sergey, then we know it's a bug and hopefully corrected soon
Please help and thank you
I confirm! There is a problem