So why not show it for me?
I showed you two GIFs. But you have not shown a single confirmation of your words. Show proof, please.
I have the same problem.
I've just put a print statement in the ontick() function but it doesn't work.
I made a short video of it.
If anyone could help I would be really happy thanks :)
you have no ticks generated
Oh okay thanks.
How do I fix that?
I've set it to every tick and testing duration to the last year. Shouldn't that work?
Hello
I put print functions in my code to display information, but only some of them are displayed in jurnal .
Hello, the strategy tester visualization have its own journal.
Please use the link icon to embed your URL properly.
