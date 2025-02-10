Print Functions not showing in MT5 tester journal - page 2

New comment
 
amir4abc :
So why not show it for me?

I showed you two GIFs. But you have not shown a single confirmation of your words. Show proof, please.

 
Low disk space may cause such strange behavior - missing logs in Strategy Tester Journal tab (without obvious reason and without any error message).
 
It would be interesting what type of Tick synthetisation option you are using. 

https://www.mql5.com/de/docs/runtime/testing#ticks

 

I have the same problem.


I've just put a print statement in the ontick() function but it doesn't work.


I made a short video of it.

If anyone could help I would be really happy thanks :)

Files:
show.gif  4781 kb
 
Nexarius:

I have the same problem.


I've just put a print statement in the ontick() function but it doesn't work.


I made a short video of it.

If anyone could help I would be really happy thanks :)

you have no ticks generated 


 
Paul Anscombe:

you have no ticks generated 


Oh okay thanks.

How do I fix that?
I've set it to every tick and testing duration to the last year. Shouldn't that work?

 
Amir:

Hello

I put print functions in my code to display information, but only some of them are displayed in jurnal .

All of them are displayed in MT4 tester but not in MT5.
Do I have to change certain settings in MT5 Tester?
Help me please.
Thanks very much


Hello, the strategy tester visualization have its own journal.


 
Dominik Egert:
It would be interesting what type of Tick synthetisation option you are using. 


Please use the link icon to embed your URL properly. 

 
Amir:

Hello

I put print functions in my code to display information, but only some of them are displayed in jurnal .

All of them are displayed in MT4 tester but not in MT5.
Do I have to change certain settings in MT5 Tester?
Help me please.
Thanks very much
Hi Amir just from view tab ,select toolbox and see experts tab
12
New comment