Print Functions not showing in MT5 tester journal
Hello
I put print functions in my code to display information, but only some of them are displayed in jurnal .
Have you checked the Full optimization logs?
Yes, Full optimization logs checked But they are not displayed. what should I do?
Use Viewer
Yes I used Viewer but They are not displayed! ! :(
There is only one thing left: you have an error in the code and the matter simply does not reach the print.
My code is very simple, look
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test2.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long TickCount=0; int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- TickCount++; Print(">> TickNumber ",TickCount); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
But for example, only one print is done every 1000 tick
Can not be. Your code prints ON EVERY TICK.
You made a mistake yourself: remove the Expert Advisor from all charts. Compile the code again. Add an expert to the chart.
It also prints for me in real time, but in the tester, why doesn't this happen?
And everything prints fine in the tester:
but until then there will be no variable overflow. You have declared the variable 'TickCount' and at every tick, UNCONTROLLY INCREASE ITS VALUE. Eventually the 'long' type overflows.
