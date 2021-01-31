Indicators: DXYvsEXY for MT4
kindly i am beginner in forex and i need to know how to use this indicator
When Green Sticks of oscillator are down from zero level your are in Buy position and when they are up from zero level your are in Sell position.
kindly i am beginner in forex and i need to know how to use this indicator
When Green Sticks of oscillator are down from zero level your are in Buy position and when they are up from zero level your are in Sell position.
Very good!
Your chart properties are incorrect, set your chart properties to autoscroll and autoshift.
As any other multicurrency indicator is useless since it's almost impossible to backtest, indeed if you try it, you get different results if you check a same candle on 2 different date periods.
These 2 pics are for these periods:
Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.05.01
Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.04.30
As any other multicurrency indicator is useless since it's almost impossible to backtest, indeed if you try it, you get different results if you check a same candle on 2 different date periods.
These 2 pics are for these periods:
Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.05.01
Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.04.30
Here the discussion:Different results on use multicurrency indicator - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
- 2021.01.22
- www.mql5.com
Here the discussion:Different results on use multicurrency indicator - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
Why are you talking about multi currency indicators here?
The DXYvsEXY indicator is not a multi-currency indicator, but an indicator that calculates the USD index and EUR index. This indicator is only useful for considering the strength of correlation pairs against USD or EUR, and for trading USDX or EURX.
I'm sure you don't understand what Mr. William Roeder explains on the topic Different results on use multicurrency indicator, therefore I suggest that you should behave like a smart person who acts stupid, rather than someone who acts smart but is stupid and doesn't know what to talk about.
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DXYvsEXY for MT4:
Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4.
Author: Roberto Jacobs