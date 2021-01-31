Indicators: DXYvsEXY for MT4

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DXYvsEXY for MT4:

Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4.

DXYvsEXY for MT4

Author: Roberto Jacobs

 

kindly i am  beginner in forex and i need to know how to use this indicator

 

When Green Sticks of oscillator are down from zero level your are in Buy position and when they are up from zero level your are in Sell position.

Debo's Family:

kindly i am  beginner in forex and i need to know how to use this indicator

 
dolner:

When Green Sticks of oscillator are down from zero level your are in Buy position and when they are up from zero level your are in Sell position.

Very good!

 
Thank you for your input, Jacob.
A small comment: when I installed it in the MT4 at the beginning it only showed a bar in the center, but then I shrank my graphic window and it started working. 
Files:
barracentral.png  34 kb
ventanachica.png  28 kb
 
eliasfire:
Thank you for your input, Jacob.
A small comment: when I installed it in the MT4 at the beginning it only showed a bar in the center, but then I shrank my graphic window and it started working. 

Your chart properties are incorrect, set your chart properties to autoscroll and autoshift.

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
Excellent work 
 

As any other multicurrency indicator is useless since it's almost impossible to backtest, indeed if you try it, you get different results if you check a same candle on 2 different date periods.


These 2 pics are for these periods:

Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.05.01

Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.04.30

 
supersimon7583:

As any other multicurrency indicator is useless since it's almost impossible to backtest, indeed if you try it, you get different results if you check a same candle on 2 different date periods.


These 2 pics are for these periods:

Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.05.01

Date: 2020.03.29 - 2020.04.30


Here the discussion: 

Different results on use multicurrency indicator - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
Different results on use multicurrency indicator
Different results on use multicurrency indicator
  • 2021.01.22
  • www.mql5.com
If you try to use a multicurrency indicator like this one: Free download of the 'DXYvsEXY for MT4' indicator by '3rjfx' for MetaTrader 4 in the MQL...
 
supersimon7583:


Here the discussion: 

Different results on use multicurrency indicator - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)

Why are you talking about multi currency indicators here?

The DXYvsEXY indicator is not a multi-currency indicator, but an indicator that calculates the USD index and EUR index. This indicator is only useful for considering the strength of correlation pairs against USD or EUR, and for trading USDX or EURX.

I'm sure you don't understand what Mr. William Roeder explains on the topic Different results on use multicurrency indicator, therefore I suggest that you should behave like a smart person who acts stupid, rather than someone who acts smart but is stupid and doesn't know what to talk about.

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