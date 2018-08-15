Experts: Genie RSI

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Genie RSI:

Relative Strength Index Expert Advisor.

Author: Genie

 

Thank you for sharing, It looks good!

How is set the SL?

Could you post explications of parameters?


Lugevho

 
let me know its suitable for which pair mostly ?
 
kindly advice what is in this Genie new
 
What does this Genie RSI do?
 

What timeframe is best? Which pairs?

Thanks

 

Can someone help me to adjust this.


I want to have it only trade with .01 micro lot. It seems to default to .10 micro lot


And also to change the scalp to more than 10 pips.


I also want to change the stop loss to 100 pips. ATM I think it is set for 50 pips.


Thanks in advance


Overall the EA does work. But It is producing much greater loses so far. I would prefer a setup of .01  and to be able to change the TP and SL of the EA

Also to adjust the parameters of the RSI.     A RSI of 85 on the sell would be better in these current market conditions

if possible than the EA would be amazing.


Thanks in advance

 
it only do 1 trade at the time,  do someone know how to change it?
 
Try 1min EURUSD - good results within last year
[Deleted]  

Good Setting for H1 EURUSD on 1000$ capital, never loss  and account grow securely.

Best Wishes. 

 

@hamza2012 thanks for the settings. Are you still using this?


I've backtested it with those settings from 23/01/2015 to 31/07/2018 and the results are good. However, almost half the account got lost when it hits one bad trade. 

And if I backtest with from anytime before Jan 23, 2015, the entire account gets wiped out. 


Any suggestions on what can be changed to prevent that?



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