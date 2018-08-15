Experts: Genie RSI
Thank you for sharing, It looks good!
How is set the SL?
Could you post explications of parameters?
Lugevho
What timeframe is best? Which pairs?
Thanks
Can someone help me to adjust this.
I want to have it only trade with .01 micro lot. It seems to default to .10 micro lot
And also to change the scalp to more than 10 pips.
I also want to change the stop loss to 100 pips. ATM I think it is set for 50 pips.
Thanks in advance
Overall the EA does work. But It is producing much greater loses so far. I would prefer a setup of .01 and to be able to change the TP and SL of the EA
Also to adjust the parameters of the RSI. A RSI of 85 on the sell would be better in these current market conditions
if possible than the EA would be amazing.
Thanks in advance
Good Setting for H1 EURUSD on 1000$ capital, never loss and account grow securely.
Best Wishes.
@hamza2012 thanks for the settings. Are you still using this?
I've backtested it with those settings from 23/01/2015 to 31/07/2018 and the results are good. However, almost half the account got lost when it hits one bad trade.
And if I backtest with from anytime before Jan 23, 2015, the entire account gets wiped out.
Any suggestions on what can be changed to prevent that?
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Genie RSI:
Author: Genie