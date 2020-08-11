indicator problem
- Indicator does not run on build 646
- Cannot download market EA on VPS
- EA TO PLACE PENDING ORDERS FROM CHART
Wait for the seller's reply.
Because from what I see - it is "something special" (means: non-standard indicator):
Attach it to the chart. After that you will obtain a file with the trades in the Files folder of your terminal.
If indicator is using dll (and I think - it may use dll) so you should accept dll in the setting when you attaching indicator to the chart.
It may be more particularities which the seller knows.
- You brought an indicator, fine.
- Its cost is irrevalent.
-
"Doesn't work" is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
When asking about code
- What do you expect us users to do that you can't?
- Ask the seller. Wait for a reply.
there is no dll and dll access request . i allowed dll import on option/ expert advisor . but it still dosent work . thanks for replying
dear william . i wrote it here for two reason 1- users know there is so many useless indicator on market that they should be careful to dont waist the money 2- i texted creator he dosent answer , texted mql5 service desk dosnt answer , do u know somewhere else ?
it doesn't work means i put it on the chart but it just creates an empty csv file with symbols name .
thanks for your time
How many days did you wait for the answers?
Because you should wait for the reply of the service desk or reply of the seller.
- If indicator does not work for you only so - nothing will be changed.
- If indicator does not work for everybody so the service desk will write to the seller, and the seller may have the problems for his selling to be continuing here.
So, it is better to wait for the service desk or for the seller to reply.
----------------
The discussion about the Market products is prohibited on the forum.
For information.
This is my standard reply which I am posting during the long time on the forum:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.11 11:18
And I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:
subscribe to the signal or create an order in Freelance or purchase the product from the user/seller/coder/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum? Why did you invest your money to this seller?"
If you say: "Not, I do not know him" so it will be very strange case for me ...
----------------
There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders/sellers/providers on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
But if you select "anyone" (any coder/seller/provider which you do not know in person or you do not know him on this forum) so - it is your choice (and we call it as "Russian roulette" in my country).
----------------
Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have much less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry (because I am not a coder, and I am buying on the Market as well).
