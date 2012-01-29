Charting of MetaTrader 5 iPhone [VIDEO] & MetaTrader 5 Android Screenshots - page 2
First MetaTrader 5 Android's screenshots.
We are pleased to announce that the MetaTrader 5 for Android continues to improve. The mobile terminal acquires new features and shortly will be introduced to public. The application developers promise to release it soon. In the meantime, here are a few screenshots of the program.
Like with the MetaTrader 5 for iPhone, the first version of the terminal will be purely trading. Charts and analytics will be added later. .
Is it possiable to disable/enable "Auto Trading" function on this user account through mobile phones? In order to disable/enable the EA which is working remotely for this account.
How about you put some code in your EA like;
if(OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN)>=999.99999) NoTrade(_Symbol);
Then you put Pending Order from your phone such as "Buy EURUSD @ $1000.00000" to stop your EA working.
Is there any planned release date for the android version of MT5 and also will it be back compatible with MT4?
First step is implementation of standard indicators and analytical tools. Unfortunately, its impossible to support custom indicators - Apple policy do not allow it.