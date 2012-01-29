Charting of MetaTrader 5 iPhone [VIDEO] & MetaTrader 5 Android Screenshots - page 2

New comment
 
Lenar:

First MetaTrader 5 Android's screenshots.


                       


Is it possiable to disable/enable "Auto Trading" function on this user account through mobile phones? In order to disable/enable the EA which is working remotely for this account.
 
For now, we are going to implement basic functions only (trading, charting, analysis, news, alerts and so on). At the same time, we are discussing the possibility of launch of MQL5-applications on tablets. Perhaps we will do it, perhaps - no, i cant say for sure now.
 

We are pleased to announce that the MetaTrader 5 for Android continues to improve. The mobile terminal acquires new features and shortly will be introduced to public. The application developers promise to release it soon. In the meantime, here are a few screenshots of the program.


MetaTrader 5 для Android


Like with the MetaTrader 5 for iPhone, the first version of the terminal will be purely trading. Charts and analytics will be added later. .

 
kwang1:
Is it possiable to disable/enable "Auto Trading" function on this user account through mobile phones? In order to disable/enable the EA which is working remotely for this account.

How about you put some code in your EA like;

if(OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN)>=999.99999) NoTrade(_Symbol);

Then you put Pending Order from your phone such as "Buy EURUSD @ $1000.00000" to stop your EA working.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

Hi there!

 Is there any planned release date for the android version of MT5 and also will it be back compatible with MT4?

Thanks 

 
Renat:
No.
Is it possible to add customized indicators on iphone/ipad when the iphone/ipad is jailbreaked?
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
  • 2009.11.23
  • Андрей
  • www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
 
Lenar:
First step is implementation of standard indicators and analytical tools. Unfortunately, its impossible to support custom indicators - Apple policy do not allow it.
Is it possible to add customized indicators on iphone/ipad when the iphone/ipad is jailbreaked?
12
New comment