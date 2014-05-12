24 Analytical Tools in the New MetaTrader 5 iOS

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Graphical objects are now available in MetaTrader 5 iOS. Perform technical analysis on your iPhone and iPad using various lines, channels, Elliott waves, Gann and Fibonacci tools and geometric shapes. MetaTrader 5 Mobile is now one step closer to the possibilities provided in the desktop version: in addition to 30 technical indicators, the mobile version features 24 analytical tool.

24 Analytical Tools in the New MetaTrader 5 iOS

Another new function introduced in this build is the Chart Shift option: to enter the edit mode, simply tap and hold the chart. Localization update: MetaTrader 5 iOS now features Indonesian.

The same set of analytical tools will soon appear in the Android applications of the MetaTrader platforms. Graphical objects will be added after a few builds, so follow the news. 

Free Download of MetaTrader 5 for iPhone and iPad
MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 5
  • itunes.apple.com
Trade Forex With Your iPhone or iPad! The world's most popular Forex trading platform MetaTrader 5 is now available for iPhone and iPad (Retina display devices are also supported) free of charge. With MetaTrader 5 iPhone, you can control your account, trade in financial markets and use technical indicators for market analysis, as well as...
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