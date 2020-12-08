New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2560: Built-in learning system improvements - page 2
Can you attach your test-template.tpl and a more concrete description as your images are not available.
Look at the image here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/347768
Left: the 2nd call after init, Right: The first call after init.
It keep splitting the window on and on.
It happens with every template. Instead of overwrite the template, it is adding a template over a template...
The possible issue with ChartApplyTemplate was already reported by several posts and one thread in Russian forum (for example, this thread).
By the way, my MT5 was updated to the beta build 2561:
Mine not yet. It was corrected?
And what about the ReadFile bug https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/347386#comment_17560914, any reports?
I do not know - corrected or not. And I did not find any report about ReadFile.
You can check: open MetaQuotes-Demo in MT5 and in MT5: Help - Check Desktop Updates - ..
I am having problems with these backtest graphs do not allow to close and I have to restart the program to get them closed. to be honest I would like to get a code and not let them open because it's a tedious work to closing them every time they open and not give me useful information. about pips function is not useful only longer and delayed backtest supposed to be the contrary.
Nice. The AppyTemplate bug was corrected on 2561.
Now I need to debug the FileRead.
So what’s going on I posted a bug here yesterday. And the post has disappeared from both here and my history. Completely gone !! ??
Hi,
I have several custom symbols (Currency Index) cannot work on new version of MT5. Attached, please find my symbols.custom.dat file.
After insert the custom symbols, MT5 works but no response if I close and re-open it.
There are 7 custom symbols in my file, I also found that MT5 behave correct with activating <2 symbols, but fail with activating >=3 symbols.
Thank you!
As far as I see from the Russian forum - admins/MetaQuotes know about issue with custom symbols.
One they are able to reproduce it so they will fix.
Anyway, you can update MT5 to the latest beta build (because some errors may be fixed in the latest beta build; for example, the latest beta build was 2561 yesterday).
About custom symbols - reply from MetaQuotes (thanks to @Limons who made a post in Russian forum in English with issue evidence/proof), so finally the admins were able to reproduce the bug related to the custom symbols:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2560: Improvements in the built-in training system
Ilyas , 2020.07.29 11:37
We found a mistake - we are fixing it