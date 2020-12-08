New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2560: Built-in learning system improvements - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
New beta build 2563.
Something may be fixed there so please check.
New beta build 2563.
Something may be fixed there so please check.
Issue with custom symbols seems fixed in this build(2563).
minor bug in strategy tester...
CHART_VISIBLE_BARS returns the value for CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS
code below demonstrates..
appears fixed in the new beta
New beta build 2563.
Something may be fixed there so please check.
The other beta, from yesterday (build 2564):
I get trouble run strategy test in build 2560, it get fail to end many times
Sometime can't restart it. batter to go back 2540 or 2530 >,< . I try to reboot system but maybe next run get failed again....
My OS Win10
After update 2560 get lots confuse status ....
Hi,
I've donwloaded beta-version 2567 and my computer hangs during optimalisations. I have a PC with Ryzen AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 32GB Ram.
It executes 24 passes (24 cores in the CPU) and then nothing moves anymore. I had to do a hard reset.
After the restart I could do the next 24 passes to finish the optimalisations.
Since several months I've noticed the problems with memory management during optimalisations and that problem is still not solved.
Regards,
Danny
Hi,
after last platform update (2560), i'm experienced weird issue in applying template, both using interface or via mql5.
It happens that after applying template, in the chart is added a new subwindow with the same chart of the main window... And if i re-apply the template, an other subwindow is added an so on. I have to close the chart and reopen it to be able to apply the template. It doesn't happen always.
Any idea? I never experienced this with previous build.
little bug in the strategy tester ...
CHART_VISIBLE_BARS returns the value for CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS
the code below demo ..