New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2560: Built-in learning system improvements - page 3

New comment
 

New beta build 2563.
Something may be fixed there so please check.


 
Sergey Golubev:

New beta build 2563.
Something may be fixed there so please check.


Issue with custom symbols seems fixed in this build(2563).

 
Paul Anscombe:

minor bug in strategy tester...

CHART_VISIBLE_BARS  returns the value for  CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS

code below demonstrates..

appears fixed in the new beta

 
Sergey Golubev:

New beta build 2563.
Something may be fixed there so please check.


The other beta, from yesterday (build 2564):


 

I get trouble run strategy test in build 2560,  it get fail to end many times 

Sometime can't restart it. batter to go back 2540 or 2530 >,< . I try to reboot system but maybe next run get failed again....

My OS Win10 

After update  2560 get lots confuse status ....

 

Hi,

I've donwloaded beta-version 2567 and my computer hangs during optimalisations. I have a PC with Ryzen AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 32GB Ram.

It executes 24 passes (24 cores in the CPU) and then nothing moves anymore. I had to do a hard reset.

After the restart I could do the next 24 passes to finish the optimalisations.

Since several months I've noticed the problems with memory management during optimalisations and that problem is still not solved.

Regards,

Danny

 

Hi,

after last platform update (2560), i'm experienced weird issue in applying template, both using interface or via mql5.

It happens that after applying template, in the chart is added a new subwindow with the same chart of the main window... And if i re-apply the template, an other subwindow is added an so on. I have to close the chart and reopen it to be able to apply the template. It doesn't happen always.

Any idea? I never experienced this with previous build.

Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartApplyTemplate
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartApplyTemplate
  • www.mql5.com
Applies a specific template from a specified file to the chart. The command is added to chart messages queue and will be executed after processing of all previous commands. The Expert Advisor will be unloaded and will not be able to continue operating in case of successful loading of a new template to the chart it is attached to. If the...
 
Paul Anscombe :

little bug in the strategy tester ...

CHART_VISIBLE_BARS returns the value for CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS

the code below demo ..

could you refer me to change my indicator setting from mt4 to mt5
123
New comment