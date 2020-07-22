iCustom With over 70 inputs problem
i Think the maximum parameters is 64
iCustom maximum parameters?
- 2009.01.04
- www.mql5.com
Hello, I'm trying to use an iCustom in my EA. The indicator is having 93 extern parameters...
Thank you for the quick answers.
another related question to this one then is.
can I use a variable with all the info instead of typing all (63 I think i could use) something like
another related question to this one then is.
can I use a variable with all the info instead of typing all (63 I think i could use) something like
mytest = Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"Market/Payed/PipFinite Trend PRO", "===========================", // SETTINGS 1 3, // Period 2 3.0, // Tardet Factor 3 3000, // Maximum History Bars 4 iCustom(mytest,8,Shift);
Mathias Halen: can I use a variable with all the info instead of typing all (63 I think i could use) something like
Of course not; that's babble.
You don't have to enter all parameters. All remaining after the last entered get defaulted.
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So I've started to test and see if I can use a bought Indicator as a trigger for my EA.
I can get the EA to work with all the Indicators buffers if i just dont count for all the inputs in the code.
Butt if i start adding the inputs i gives me this error when i'm at 59 inputs with this ending (58,59,8,shift)
is there some input parameters that I shouldn't count? say Strings that act as headers like DASHBOARD?
Or is there a MAX number om parameter count?