forgot password - MT5 Demo Account
It (login and pass) should be inside mailbox -
Do not forget to login to Community tab in Metatrader.
About something about MetaQuotes-Demo ...
MetaQuotes is not a broker, but we can open an account in MetaQuotes-Demo server. Why? to test beta versions fo Metatrader and for some other reasons.
But for practicing/trading reasons the traders prefer to open demo accounts with the brokers (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers proposing demo accounts;use google to find).
Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5
Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41
You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers.
To everyone : Metaquotes is NOT a broker, don't use it unless you know what you are doing. Use a demo account with a real broker, there are plenty.
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.16 17:42
I have also demo accounts ... you can see how many -
If one demo account is not good so I will create the other one with the other broker (and in this way - we all are selecting the good broker to trade) -
can anyone help?
i opened the account selecting "MetaQuotes Demo" server.
I couldn't find any contact us form,
there is no Reset password button,
how do i get the password then????
Thanks in advance.