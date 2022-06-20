forgot password - MT5 Demo Account

can anyone help?

i opened the account selecting "MetaQuotes Demo" server.

I couldn't find any contact us form, 

there is no Reset password button, 

how do i get the password then????


It (login and pass) should be inside mailbox -

Do not forget to login to Community tab in Metatrader.

 

About something about MetaQuotes-Demo ...
MetaQuotes is not a broker, but we can open an account in MetaQuotes-Demo server. Why? to test beta versions fo Metatrader and for some other reasons.
But for practicing/trading reasons the traders prefer to open demo accounts with the brokers (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers proposing demo accounts;use google to find).

Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41

You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers. 

Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.16 17:42

I have also demo accounts ... you can see how many -


If one demo account is not good so I will create the other one with the other broker (and in this way - we all are selecting the good broker to trade) -


