Common error
Ol69swiss:Having the same problem, not sure what the solution is...
Hi,
My Internet connexion is fine, so I don't understand why I can't open any trades since this morning.
Any has an advice or a solution ?
Thank in advance
Yannick
It is related to your broker, or your trading account (you should connect to your trading account), or Market Watch (which you did not accept all the symbols) ...
It may be 100 reasons ...
Because if you want to open any trade/order so it is related to the broker and to your account with this broker (MetaQuotes is not a broker).
If some problem so - change the broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers; use google to find).
Hi Sergey
Thanks for your message, mine is actually the demo account. Still not sure why it's not working. My connection is also fine.
Thanks
I have also demo accounts ... you can see how many -
If one demo account is not good so I will create the other one with the other broker (and in this way - we all are selecting the good broker to trade) -
Thanks Sergey,
I'm going to do that.
