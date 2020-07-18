I am facing problem to optimize setting for MQL5 Cloud

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Dear,

I start a optimize backtesting using MQL5 Cloud Network, but after sometime like (1 hour) status show "Not Ready" i check MQL5 Cloud is Un-checked so i try several time checked but it going to un-check and status goting again "Not ready"



I don't know what is the problem 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cloud Network for Strategy Testing is not working

Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.22 13:25

I do not know - it is related to your issue or not but I found the following:

post #155

Terminal: Tester agents now can work only in the 64-bit systems.

and as far as I remember - 'every tick based on real tick' optimization mode does not work in cloud.

 
Can't say for sure what the problem is, but I have a number of computers participating on the MQL cloud computing network, and on June 28 the amount of computed work suddenly dropped by almost 1/2.  July 4 it dropped again, to about 1/3 normal levels.  Since then, it has slowly risen a bit, but is sill much less than before.  I imagine there has been yet another update that is interfering with normal operation.  Looks like the current agent version is build 2539.  Have you checked to ensure that you're running the latest version to ensure compatibility?
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