I am facing problem to optimize setting for MQL5 Cloud
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cloud Network for Strategy Testing is not working
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.22 13:25
I do not know - it is related to your issue or not but I found the following:
post #155
Terminal: Tester agents now can work only in the 64-bit systems.
Can't say for sure what the problem is, but I have a number of computers participating on the MQL cloud computing network, and on June 28 the amount of computed work suddenly dropped by almost 1/2. July 4 it dropped again, to about 1/3 normal levels. Since then, it has slowly risen a bit, but is sill much less than before. I imagine there has been yet another update that is interfering with normal operation. Looks like the current agent version is build 2539. Have you checked to ensure that you're running the latest version to ensure compatibility?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear,
I start a optimize backtesting using MQL5 Cloud Network, but after sometime like (1 hour) status show "Not Ready" i check MQL5 Cloud is Un-checked so i try several time checked but it going to un-check and status goting again "Not ready"
I don't know what is the problem