Cloud Network for Strategy Testing is not working
I do not know - it is related to your issue or not but I found the following:
post #155
Terminal: Tester agents now can work only in the 64-bit systems.
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
- 2014.06.26
- www.mql5.com
List of changes in the Help for MQL5:Corrected description of the GlobalVariablesFlush() function , input parameters are not required, Length the c...
Hi,
I am unable to get the cloud network for the strategy testing up and running.
Money is available (20 USD) and shortly after enabling the Cloud Network it gets disabled. My assumption is an issue with the firewall. If so, what ports need to be open?
If it is a different issue that I need to look into, please feel free to point me in the right direction.
Regards,
Ingo