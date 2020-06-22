Cloud Network for Strategy Testing is not working

Hi,


I am unable to get the cloud network for the strategy testing up and running.

Money is available (20 USD) and shortly after enabling the Cloud Network it gets disabled. My assumption is an issue with the firewall. If so, what ports need to be open?


If it is a different issue that I need to look into, please feel free to point me in the right direction.


Regards,

Ingo

 

I do not know - it is related to your issue or not but I found the following:

post #155

Terminal: Tester agents now can work only in the 64-bit systems.

and as far as I remember - 'every tick based on real tick' optimization mode does not work in cloud.
