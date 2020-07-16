Cloud agent fee
Dear experienced traders,
I'm using Cloud agent.
I use it for around 15 minutes, but the worktime displayed 5days.
Is this normal or any error?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
The worktime seems strange, but the charge is the usual one, so this is normal.
The worktime seems strange, but the charge is the usual one, so this is normal.
Thank you for your continuing support, Eleni.
It is actually high speed than I don't use cloud agent, however 3$ for 15min looks a little bit high.
I'm running a test, it will spend 1,500H in my remote VPS(2G). Do you know how much will cost if I use Cloud agent?
Could it be the total time since your account opened ?
Thank you, Icham.
My ac didn't open that long, I login it from yesterday.It also won't be the terminal open time, because I'm under develop my system, I restart terminal several time every day.
Thank you, Icham.
My ac didn't open that long, I login it from yesterday.It also won't be the terminal open time, because I'm under develop my system, I restart terminal several time every day.
No ... the elapsed time is the time you used it that session.
But the worktime, maybe the total time you spent optimizing EA since your account opening ?
I'm not sure ... to check
No ... the elapsed time is the time you used it that session.
But the worktime, maybe the total time you spent optimizing EA since your account opening ?
I'm not sure ... to check
Thank you so much, Icham.
My elapsed time was 00:14, so 00:14 second cost 3$! Wow...
Thank you so much, Icham.
My elapsed time was 00:14, so 00:14 second cost 3$! Wow...
Then I don't know :) I was just supposing
How did you access that database entry ? I may check for you
Do you mean the screen shot I shared?
Agent → Task
Do you mean the screen shot I shared?
Agent → Task
let me look
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear experienced traders,
I'm using Cloud agent.
I use it for around 15 minutes, but the worktime displayed 5days.
Is this normal or any error?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky