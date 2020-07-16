Cloud agent fee - page 2

Sky L:

Do you mean the screen shot I shared? 

Agent → Task

It's alright there, i've used it yesterday on a draft and it seems okay 

I don't know how it is counted ... 


 
Icham Aidibe:

Thank you so much, Icham! 

 
Icham Aidibe:

Maybe I have to open a new ticket, I'm running a test, it will spend 1,500H in my remote VPS(2G).

Do you know how much will cost if I use Cloud agent? 

 
Sky L:

1500 hours ? It will be expensive :) 

 
Icham Aidibe:

Yes, it will be expensive. 

But I don't know how much will be that. 

 
Sky L:

Try :) And tell me ... 

 
Icham Aidibe:

Actually, I don't want to broke by a cloud service.  

I think I need some knowledge to get a quote before do that. 

