Cloud agent fee
Do you mean the screen shot I shared?
Agent → Task
It's alright there, i've used it yesterday on a draft and it seems okay
I don't know how it is counted ...
Thank you so much, Icham!
Maybe I have to open a new ticket, I'm running a test, it will spend 1,500H in my remote VPS(2G).
Do you know how much will cost if I use Cloud agent?
1500 hours ? It will be expensive :)
Yes, it will be expensive.
But I don't know how much will be that.
Try :) And tell me ...
Actually, I don't want to broke by a cloud service.
I think I need some knowledge to get a quote before do that.