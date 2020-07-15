What does Agent for? How can we make test faster?

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Dear experienced traders


I'm doing some optimization test.

Do you know what does Agents for? How can we make test faster? 


Thank you in advance and best wishes



 
General information:
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - the summary thread
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
  • 2013.08.20
  • www.mql5.com
General: All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
 
Sergey Golubev:
General information:
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - the summary thread

Thank you so much, Sergey! 

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