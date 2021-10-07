Indicators: Power of USD with average
Hello,
I attached this indicator on MT4 chart.
but when a new candlestick appeared, it didn't make any new histograms automatically until refresh charts by myself.
thank you and good job.
Very usefull indicator. Yhank you for sharing.
But the indicator is not refreshing unless we change timeframe.
Hello,
I attached this indicator on MT4 chart.
but when a new candlestick appeared, it didn't make any new histograms automatically until refresh charts by myself.
thank you and good job.
Thank you for the feedback Hisayoshi .
New versions of the indicators have been uploaded.
Check it (them).
Your feedback will be appreciated.
Regards.
Jan.
I have found that the new version from the 27th is causing my MT4 to hang, processor usage is rather high. Previously I didn't have an issue, I just updated the indicators and MetaTrader became unusable.
Try the one enclosed and let me know if it works properly.
Thank you.
Regards.
Jan.
Thank you for the feedback Luc.
New versions of the indicators have been uploaded.
Check it (them).
Your feedback will be appreciated.
Regards.
Jan.
Thank you Jan!
Try the one enclosed and let me know if it works properly.
Thank you.
Regards.
Jan.
Did you change version for each indicators?
Did you change version for each indicators?
Yes, I did.
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Power of USD with average:
Power of USD indicator shows actual strength of currency USD calculated of 7 pairs that contain USD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, AUD USD, NZD USD, GBP USD, USD JPY, USD CAD, USD CHF.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY