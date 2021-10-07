Indicators: Power of USD with average - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, I think you got the trend wrong, supposed to be the opposite side meaning, if both are green, trend is down. Vice versa. .....
Hi,
it is reversal/ counter-trend trade indication.
Taking into consideration pair XXX / YYY (XXX - base, prefix, YYY - quote, suffix).
1. Both XXX and YYY indicators in separate windows are GREEN, pair XXX/YYY is in DOWN -TREND and we wait for correction/ reversal (on level let say).
GREEN color means direction of possible future counter-trade, in this case BUY.
2. Both XXX and YYY indicators in separate windows are RED, pair XXX/YYY in UP-TREND and we wait for correction/ reversal on level (on level let say).
RED color means direction of possible future counter-trade, in this case SELL.
Hope it is clearer now.
Regards.
Jan.
Hi, May I know after loading the indicator, why I ALWAYS only get the USD window but never the other pair window?
I only always get 1 window for the indicator.
Regards
Hi, May I know after loading the indicator, why I ALWAYS only get the USD window but never the other pair window?
I only always get 1 window for the indicator.
Regards
Hi,
I am not sure I understood your question well.
Each currency has its own "Power of ..." indicator.
So that if you want to track pair USD JPY you should use indicators "Power of USD" and "Power of JPY" (in this order).
If you want to trade piar EUR USD than you should use indicators "Power of EUR" and "Power of USD" (in this order).
Regards.
Jan.
JAN.
Hi,
I am not sure I understood your question well.
Each currency has its own "Power of ..." indicator.
So that if you want to track pair USD JPY you should use indicators "Power of USD" and "Power of JPY" (in this order).
If you want to trade piar EUR USD than you should use indicators "Power of EUR" and "Power of USD" (in this order).
Regards.
Jan.
JAN.
Hi, Thanks for your reply.
What I meant is when I open USDJPY chart and load (1 time) the "Power of USD with average" indicator, it only show up 1 window which is USD, the JPY window is not show.
I wonder if I not understand how to load your indicator correctly?
Regards
Hi, Thanks for your reply.
What I meant is when I open USDJPY chart and load (1 time) the "Power of USD with average" indicator, it only show up 1 window which is USD, the JPY window is not show.
I wonder if I not understand how to load your indicator correctly?
Regards
Hi,
Yes it is what I wrote you about.
The indicator is called "Power of USD" not "Power of USD/JPY" (which is nonsense).
On indicator one currency one window.
If you want to track also JPY you have to download and place indicator "Power of JPY ....".
I hope it is clearer now
Regards.
Jan.
Hi,
Yes it is what I wrote you about.
The indicator is called "Power of USD" not "Power of USD/JPY" (which is nonsense).
On indicator one currency one window.
If you want to track also JPY you have to download and place indicator "Power of JPY ....".
I hope it is clearer now
Regards.
Jan.
Hi Jan,
Yes, thanks! Now is very clear.
Regards
Hi Jan, I can't seem to get it to work, is my version wrong or did i not apply it on the chart correctly?
Best Regards
Hi,
the "Power of XXX" indicators indicate oportunity for counter-trend trades (MEAN REVERSION strategies).
It means for instance that if both colors are red we expect correction or revresal in existing UPTREND and vice versa.
Regards.
Jan.
Hi Jan, I can't seem to get it to work, is my version wrong or did i not apply it on the chart correctly?
Best Regards
Hi Marcus,
I do not know what is wrong.
I have just tried to use it on my chart and it worked.
Try to reduce number of bars in indicator window.
Regards.
jan.
Dear Jan,
I a fan of this indicator that you created. it is indeed very useful.
Very useful doing swing by validating if it is on the S&R/zone.
I am just wondering if you could have XAG and XAU POWER also :)
XAU can be go against AUD,CHF,EUR,GBP and JPY
XAG can be go against AUD, EUR, and USD.
In pepperstone they have this pairs, not sure with other broker.
But all in all kudos for this one!!