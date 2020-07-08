MQL5 account balance refelects as R0.00 in my XM MT4 when I want to purchase a signal

MQL5 account balance refelects as R0.00 in my XM MT4 when I want to purchase a signal. It seems MQL5 is not sending my wallet details to mt4. How can you help?
 
Your trading account balance has nothing to do with your MQL5 account balance.
You should fill Community tab with your forum login/pass to see your MQL5 balance when you are going to buy something.
 
I keep on doing that but it fails to reflect my thereafter. 
 
You have two accounts. 1)  The MQL5.com account where you can buy EAs/VPS. 2) Your broker's account where you can trade. Deposit money in the correct one.

 
If you connected to Community tab (read the logn/journal to check - sucсessful or not) so your forum balance should be visible.
For example:

So, you can check all the steps which I described by the images here.

 
Yes I know that. I have made a deposit to Mql5 so that I can copy a trade signal.  Copying a trade signal takes me to MT4 to my broker's account where I have to click subscribe on the brokers terminal (this is where the mql5 balance has to show so that the subscription amount can be deducted, instead my mql5 balance does not reflect)
 
Trust me, I have done all that. By the way I am yet to make a deposit on my trading account itself (the balance on my trading account itself is still zero and I am going to load it up tomorrow). Maybe that is the problem? 
 
 
You done everything in case you have "activated for "luyolowisani", balance: .." or "authorization was successfull" or something similar in the logs (look at my second image on my previous post).

After that - go to your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/luyolowisani/accounting and check this amount related to "... balance: .." - check the last image on my previous post (it should be same).

If any error - you can see it on the log/Journal (my second image).
By the way, you can restart Metatrader (if helps me in some cases).
 
Make sure you are logging into your MQL5 account with your: luyolowisani username and not your email.

 
This worked. Tha ks a lot.
