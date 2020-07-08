MQL5 account balance refelects as R0.00 in my XM MT4 when I want to purchase a signal
You should fill Community tab with your forum login/pass to see your MQL5 balance when you are going to buy something.
Your trading account balance has nothing to do with your MQL5 account balance.
You should fill Community tab with your forum login/pass to see your MQL5 balance when you are going to buy something.
You have two accounts. 1) The MQL5.com account where you can buy EAs/VPS. 2) Your broker's account where you can trade. Deposit money in the correct one.
I keep on doing that but it fails to reflect my thereafter.
If you connected to Community tab (read the logn/journal to check - sucсessful or not) so your forum balance should be visible.
For example:
So, you can check all the steps which I described by the images here.
You have two accounts. 1) The MQL5.com account where you can buy EAs/VPS. 2) Your broker's account where you can trade. Deposit money in the correct one.
Trust me, I have done all that. By the way I am yet to make a deposit on my trading account itself (the balance on my trading account itself is still zero and I am going to load it up tomorrow). Maybe that is the problem?
After that - go to your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/luyolowisani/accounting and check this amount related to "... balance: .." - check the last image on my previous post (it should be same).
If any error - you can see it on the log/Journal (my second image).
By the way, you can restart Metatrader (if helps me in some cases).
Trust me, I have done all that. By the way I am yet to make a deposit on my trading account itself (the balance on my trading account itself is still zero and I am going to load it up tomorrow). Maybe that is the problem?
Make sure you are logging into your MQL5 account with your: luyolowisani username and not your email.
Make sure you are logging into your MQL5 account with your: luyolowisani username and not your email.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use