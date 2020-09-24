Spammers MetaTrader Market
Can mql5 do something about these spammers in MetaTrader Market posting the several version of the same products so that their products cover a whole page in the product section.
A found quite a few sellers doing this , please impose some limitations or bans this type of abuse, the market section is getting out of control.
This is not exactly spam, but the same EA published for 28 different currency pairs.
I know it doesn't look nice and I've already reported it to MQL5 admins.
where is that ? in search or in latest ?
Latest.
Latest.
I bet they delete them (hide them) and reupload them again until they get sales ...
Moderator please check these guys below.
Seller post twice the same exact products.
These are different versions of the same EA, adjusted for many currency pairs, so its not exactly spam.
Please stop spamming on the forum yourself.
I have informed MQL5 admins about this situation in the Market and they are looking at it, so there is nothing else we can do here.
These are different versions of the same EA, adjusted for many currency pairs, so its not exactly spam.
Please stop spamming on the forum yourself.
I have informed MQL5 admins about this situation in the Market and they are looking at it, so there is nothing else we can do here.
Its prohibited actually he is right
If seller wishes to provide adjustments for many currency pairs they can use set files.
If user wants to use on a currency they can put the tool on that currency
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Can mql5 do something about these spammers in MetaTrader Market posting the several version of the same products so that their products cover a whole page in the product section.
A found quite a few sellers doing this , please impose some limitations or bans this type of abuse, the market section is getting out of control.