Spammers MetaTrader Market

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Can mql5 do something about these spammers in  MetaTrader Market posting the several version of the same products so that their products cover a whole page in the product section.

A found quite a few sellers doing this , please impose some limitations or bans this type of abuse, the market section is getting out of control.




 
Don Calito:

Can mql5 do something about these spammers in  MetaTrader Market posting the several version of the same products so that their products cover a whole page in the product section.

A found quite a few sellers doing this , please impose some limitations or bans this type of abuse, the market section is getting out of control.

This is not exactly spam, but the same EA published for 28 different currency pairs.

I know it doesn't look nice and I've already reported it to MQL5 admins.

 
where is that ? in search or in latest ? 
 
Lorentzos Roussos:
where is that ? in search or in latest ? 

Latest.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Latest.

I bet they delete them (hide them) and reupload them again until they get sales ... 

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

I bet they delete them (hide them) and reupload them again until they get sales ... 

Some do and other just copy paste the same thing and just slightly change the product title.

 
I see even some of these sellers selling over 100 products in the expert advisor section which are exactly the same
 
So has it stands some of these seller have 2-3 of the same product on each page of the market.....
 

Moderator please check these guys below.

Seller post twice the same exact products.

 
Don Calito:

Moderator please check these guys below.

Seller post twice the same exact products.

These are different versions of the same EA, adjusted for many currency pairs, so its not exactly spam.

Please stop spamming on the forum yourself.

I have informed MQL5 admins about this situation in the Market and they are looking at it, so there is nothing else we can do here.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

These are different versions of the same EA, adjusted for many currency pairs, so its not exactly spam.

Please stop spamming on the forum yourself.

I have informed MQL5 admins about this situation in the Market and they are looking at it, so there is nothing else we can do here.

Its prohibited actually he is right 

If seller wishes to provide adjustments for many currency pairs they can use set files.

If user wants to use on a currency they can put the tool on that currency 

The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
The Market section of mql5.com is a service for safe purchasing and selling of programs written in the MQL5/MQL4 language, hereinafter referred to as Products. The "Market" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users aged 18 and older, who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Market Terms of Use...
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