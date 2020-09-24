Spammers MetaTrader Market - page 2
Its prohibited actually he is right
If seller wishes to provide adjustments for many currency pairs they can use set files.
If user wants to use on a currency they can put the tool on that currency
Thank you for pointing that out Lorentzo, I will forward this to admins too.
i think there are much more people out there which can create eas as before 5 years.
For me i created a template with 5 years programming time with all functions i need . The the Gui looks everytime the same. Why did i have to change this? In my opinion market place have to be updated. More letters for description e.g. Impossible to explain the hole strategie behind a complex Ea in 2500 letters. Also why not let the users upload 5 or more at one product. So than it will be a cleaner market overview.
For me all my eas are unique uses only same GUI on chart. When an ea works only for EURUSD e.g. and i create another on for USDJPY with same name thats not spam. Thats a compilation of an EA. Cause if you have an EA with e.g 50-100 strategies in one ea. It will not work. So it have to cut in different parts. So for and for diversification of Eas you have 1-2 or 3 with different pairs and different Eas called same name cause of a compilation.
And how can you say that the EAs are all the same of the users? I can say all Eas are unique with unique strategie. So you will have all the same results when it will not be so.
So trading is growing like a monster. More people trading more people use automated trading. More people can code strategies. More people will have a big selection to find its best EA. its my opinion for that.
Market moderators informed that many sellers were suspended yesterday due to such practices.
Thank you Eleni
@Eleni Anna Branou
Thank you , it was getting ridiculous
they may have missed this one.....
i think this is also something with this sorting method of the market. i have checked... i think you guys go to last to see last eas.
someone put an ea online. it will not put at the first site on last.
than someone put again 1 week later an ea online. mql put this next to the last one.
so if you put 10 in different times. ea sorting method put this side by side.
So now people loooking into last und think someone is spamming. but if you look one the publish dates they are different.
Something is wrong with the sorting method of mql.
Last is not Last. It is something id dont know.