Spammer mql5 market
Rules of Using the Market Service
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As I remember - some sellers were banned from the Market for the publishing very similar products (for this similarity).
So, you (or anyone) can write to the service desk in case some seller is making same mistake.
Rules of Using the Market Service
- www.mql5.com
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While looking to buy an EA came across this seller that flooded the market with the same product , user: <...>
please impose some limitations or bans this type of abuse, the market section is getting out of control.I noticed these guys tend pop out and publish +10 of the same product on the same day. -_- Looks like this particular person used a script/macro to autpublish these on the same day.