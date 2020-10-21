Spammer mql5 market

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While looking to buy an EA came across this seller that flooded the market with the same product , user: <...>

 please impose some limitations or bans this type of abuse, the market section is getting out of control.I noticed these guys tend pop out and publish +10 of the same product on the same day. -_- Looks like this particular person used a script/macro to autpublish these on the same day.

 

Rules of Using the Market Service

The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.

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As I remember - some sellers were banned from the Market for the publishing very similar products (for this similarity).
So, you (or anyone) can write to the service desk in case some seller is making same mistake.

Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
The Market section of mql5.com is a service for safe purchasing and selling of programs written in the MQL5/MQL4 language, hereinafter referred to as Products. The "Market" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users aged 18 and older, who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Market Terms of Use...
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