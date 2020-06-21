Issues loading the Logo for my product in the Market

Hi, I have followed the recomendations regarding the logo, 200x200 pixels, png image but keep getting the "invalid image size" message?

Any idea how to solve this please?

Thanks

 

Try uploading this image. Made in Photoshop.

 
Thank you Aleksei, that image worked, I am attaching the logo I want to load, maybe youo can please help me modifiyng it with Photoshop so it works?

Thanks

Sergio

DDC.png  35 kb
 
Your picture is 199x200.
 
Thank you Alan, does it has to be exactly 200x200?

 
Or bigger.

But not smaller and yours was < 200

 
Your AC/DC
DDC.png  34 kb
 
How is that bigger ? It has to be 200x200.
 
My name is Alain, not Alan. Precision is not your thing huh ?
 
Thank you
 
The name Alain means Little Rock and is of French origin. Alain is a name that's been used by parents who are considering baby names for boys.

French form of ALAN

Onomastics is not your thing no?

12
