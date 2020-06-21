Issues loading the Logo for my product in the Market
Try uploading this image. Made in Photoshop.
Sergio Gustavo Rosarios:Your picture is 199x200.
Sergio
Thank you Aleksei, that image worked, I am attaching the logo I want to load, maybe youo can please help me modifiyng it with Photoshop so it works?
Thanks
Sergio
Alain Verleyen:
Your picture is 199x200.
Your picture is 199x200.
Thank you Alan, does it has to be exactly 200x200?
Sergio Gustavo Rosarios:
Thank you Alan, does it has to be exactly 200x200?
Thank you Alan, does it has to be exactly 200x200?
Or bigger.
But not smaller and yours was < 200
Marco vd Heijden:How is that bigger ? It has to be 200x200.
Or bigger.
But not smaller and yours was < 200
Sergio Gustavo Rosarios:My name is Alain, not Alan. Precision is not your thing huh ?
Thank you Alan, does it has to be exactly 200x200?
Thank you Alan, does it has to be exactly 200x200?
Aleksei Stepanenko:Thank you
Your AC/DC
Your AC/DC
Alain Verleyen:
My name is Alain, not Alan. Precision is not your thing huh ?
My name is Alain, not Alan. Precision is not your thing huh ?
The name Alain means Little Rock and is of French origin. Alain is a name that's been used by parents who are considering baby names for boys.
French form of ALAN
Onomastics is not your thing no?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, I have followed the recomendations regarding the logo, 200x200 pixels, png image but keep getting the "invalid image size" message?
Any idea how to solve this please?
Thanks