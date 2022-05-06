Cannot upload Logo for product

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Hi
I am trying to upload this logo for my product. It is a jpeg file, 200x200 pixels.
If I try to upload this, it says "Invalid Format"

If I remove the writing, but keep EVERYTHING else the same - it uploads without a problem.

Any ideas please?

[Deleted]  
Christopher Graham Parish: Hi. I am trying to upload this logo for my product. It is a jpeg file, 200x200 pixels. If I try to upload this, it says "Invalid Format". If I remove the writing, but keep EVERYTHING else the same - it uploads without a problem. Any ideas please?

The software that you are using to generate the JPEG is probably producing a file that the MQL5 is not accepting. Produce a PNG file and upload that instead.

Also, please note that the image you have attached here, is 331 x 313 pixels and is a PNG file. For the logo make sure you use a 200 x 200 pixel image.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The software that you are using to generate the JPEG is probably producing a file that the MQL5 is not accepting. Produce a PNG file and upload that instead.

Also, please note that the image you have attached here, is 331 x 313 pixels and is a PNG file. For the logo make sure you use a 200 x 200 pixel image.

Thanks - but I used paint for both.

Also, the picture above is a ecreenshot, so not to scale ... the one I used for the logo is the correct size - the only difference is the writing ... ?

[Deleted]  
Christopher Graham Parish #: Thanks - but I used paint for both. Also, the picture above is a ecreenshot, so not to scale ... the one I used for the logo is the correct size - the only difference is the writing ... ?

If you are using Paint, then save it as a PNG instead of JPEG. PNG will also produce a cleaner image if you always work with PNG from the start without ever saving to JPEG.

EDIT: Make sue it is a flat PNG without transparency.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you are using Paint, then save it as a PNG instead of JPEG. PNG will also produce a cleaner image if you always work with PNG from the start without ever saving to JPEG.

EDIT: Make sue it is a flat PNG without transparency.

Done! Thank you!

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