Cannot upload Logo for product
The software that you are using to generate the JPEG is probably producing a file that the MQL5 is not accepting. Produce a PNG file and upload that instead.
Also, please note that the image you have attached here, is 331 x 313 pixels and is a PNG file. For the logo make sure you use a 200 x 200 pixel image.
The software that you are using to generate the JPEG is probably producing a file that the MQL5 is not accepting. Produce a PNG file and upload that instead.
Also, please note that the image you have attached here, is 331 x 313 pixels and is a PNG file. For the logo make sure you use a 200 x 200 pixel image.
Thanks - but I used paint for both.
Also, the picture above is a ecreenshot, so not to scale ... the one I used for the logo is the correct size - the only difference is the writing ... ?
If you are using Paint, then save it as a PNG instead of JPEG. PNG will also produce a cleaner image if you always work with PNG from the start without ever saving to JPEG.
EDIT: Make sue it is a flat PNG without transparency.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
I am trying to upload this logo for my product. It is a jpeg file, 200x200 pixels.
If I try to upload this, it says "Invalid Format"
If I remove the writing, but keep EVERYTHING else the same - it uploads without a problem.
Any ideas please?