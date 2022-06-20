Failed to upload logo for product.
Have you considered that the PNG is faulty or corrupt? Try saving it in another application or using a JPG instead, of the same image.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Have you considered that the PNG is faulty or corrupt? Try saving it in another application or using a JPG instead, of the same image.
Have you considered that the PNG is faulty or corrupt? Try saving it in another application or using a JPG instead, of the same image.
Yes, I have.
Actually the png was created by the function ChartScreenShot
I tried to upload JPG/JPEG images at my profile page, and failed.
Thank you.
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot
- www.mql5.com
ChartScreenShot - Chart Operations - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Ziheng Zhuang #: Yes, I have. Actually the png was created by the function ChartScreenShot. I tried to upload JPG/JPEG images, and failed.Try a different browser, to see if it resolves the issue.
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When I upload a png logo for my product, I got an error message.
How to solve it?
btw,the size of png is 200*200 pixels.