Failed to upload logo for product.

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When I upload a png logo for my product, I got an error message.

How to solve it?

btw,the size of png is 200*200 pixels.

 

I try to attach a png image at my profile page, also got an error.

Errro Loading Image

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[Deleted]  
Have you considered that the PNG is faulty or corrupt? Try saving it in another application or using a JPG instead, of the same image.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Have you considered that the PNG is faulty or corrupt? Try saving it in another application or using a JPG instead, of the same image.

Yes, I have.

Actually the png was created by the function ChartScreenShot

I tried to upload JPG/JPEG images at my profile page, and failed.

Thank you.

Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot
  • www.mql5.com
ChartScreenShot - Chart Operations - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Ziheng Zhuang #: Yes, I have. Actually the png was created by the function ChartScreenShot. I tried to upload JPG/JPEG images, and failed.
Try a different browser, to see if it resolves the issue.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Try a different browser, to see if it resolves the issue. 

Thank you very much.

Solved with Mirosoft Edge.

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