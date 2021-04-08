I bought an indicator. But I can't use it. Do I have to wait 7 days? - page 2

New comment
 
Hami KESKİN:

ı can see on mql5 website

If you see it on your profile so
- check Community tab login in Metatrader (to be same as your forum login/pass);
- check Internet Explorer (to be the latest version in your Windows 10 for example; I am having version 11).

And use search in Metatrader to find your product.

And finally - look at this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/341027 to know about how the user fixed simsilar issue.

Indicator installation problem
Indicator installation problem
  • 2020.05.18
  • www.mql5.com
I bought indicator from MQL5 but i could not install on MT4. No installation when I press install...
 
Sergey Golubev:

If you see it on your profile so
- check Community tab login in Metatrader (to be same as your forum login/pass);
- check Internet Explorer (to be the latest version in your Windows 10 for example; I am having version 11).

And use search in Metatrader to find your product.

And finally - look at this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/341027 to know about how the user fixed simsilar issue.

How can I get my money if I return it?

 
Hami KESKİN:

How can I get my money if I return it?

There is no refund options in the Market rules sorry.
A store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots
A store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots
  • www.mql5.com
An official showcase of applications for trading from the terminal
 
Sergey Golubev:
Üzgünüz , Pazar kurallarında geri ödeme seçeneği yoktur .

can i change my username? how? my username is HamiKESKİN 

This was given to me automatically
 
Hami KESKİN:

can i change my username? how? my username is HamiKESKİN 

This was given to me automatically

Your username is hamikeskİn


and this username = your login to Community tab in Metatrader.



I do not know how to change username sorry.

----------------

You should go through all possible decisions I described here (incl the links I posted).
And you should check everything ...
because as far as I know - the most common mistakes are the following:

- the people are using email to login to Community tab (it is necessary to use login; not email);
- the people are not updating Internet Explorer (because Metatrader is using IE the latest version);
- the people are using old builds of Metatrader ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

Your username is hamikeskİn


and this username = your login to Community tab in Metatrader.



I do not know how to change username sorry.

----------------

You should go through all possible decisions I described here (incl the links I posted).
And you should check everything ...
because as far as I know - the most common mistakes are the following:

- the people are using email to login to Community tab (it is necessary to use login; not email);
- the people are not updating Internet Explorer (because Metatrader is using IE the latest version);
- the people are using old builds of Metatrader ...

ı can login to Community tab in Metatrader. ı checked everything.

 
Hami KESKİN:

ı can login to Community tab in Metatrader. ı checked everything.

Yes, you can login to Community tab.
But some people are logint o Community tab using email, and it is totally wrong.
You should use your username (username as it was written on your profile).

Did you check Internet Explorer? Is it on the version 11?

Did you use search in Metatrader (top right corner in Metatrader) to find your products?

----------------

And please, check the following post (one user fixed similar issue with this decision: post ).

product is purchased but not downloaded yet
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
  • 2020.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
the indicator shows in the terminal /market /purchased but next to the install button it says "product is purchased but not downloaded yet...
 

Sergey Golubev:

...

Did you use search in Metatrader (top right corner in Metatrader) to find your products?

----------------

...

and so on (download/install, and so on)

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

failed to get list of user products (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [401: Unauthorized])

Hami KESKİN, 2020.06.06 17:35


 

I moved your post to this thread.

According to the journal (your image above) - your problem is Community tab in Metatrader.


It is about Community tab -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I bought an indicator. But I can't use it. Do I have to wait 7 days?

Hami KESKİN, 2020.06.06 17:23

ı can login to Community tab in Metatrader. ı checked everything.

So, according to your image from the journal - you did not login to Community tab (or you use it in wrong way).
123
New comment