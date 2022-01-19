in my broker i change the Leverage: Leverage: 1:888 to 1:500 and not update mql5 signals account
please. how many time to change the Leverage ?
Best Regards
Vinicius Cechella
If its not changed automatically, you can change it in signals settings on the upper right corner of your signal page (edit).
Don't use double and triple spacing in your posts.
good day can help me to open real account please
You can open demo trading account and real/live trading account by yourself using the information below:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.24 07:41Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
