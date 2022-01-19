in my broker i change the Leverage: Leverage: 1:888 to 1:500 and not update mql5 signals account

please. how many time to change the Leverage ?

If its not changed automatically, you can change it in signals settings on the upper right corner of your signal page (edit).

Don't use double and triple spacing in your posts.



 
it will take time to change leverage on my page ?
 
Yes, but you can change it manual too, go to signal's settings by clicking the Edit option above and change the put the new leverage.

 
good day can help me to open real account please
 
You can open demo trading account and real/live trading account by yourself using the information below:

