I've already used up all 5 activations of purchased EA and I need more activations... - page 3
good news for joseph
Now I am thinking it further, he doesn't need to delete it from the computer terminal that he is using it right now, only to try to purchase it from a computer that the product hasn't been installed before.
This should work.
I confirm it works from the platform, when there is no more available activation, and run on a computer without the product installed.
That's good Alain, we've learned something out of all this.
Yes a costly lesson
I hope we will fix it.
hi, i just bought an indicator which has 11 activation, but i only get 5. i contacted the seller in which he said he changed already to 11 but nothing happen. do you know how to fix it?
You get the activations you paid for, if the seller increases the number of activations, that goes only for future purchases.
The number of activations at the time of your purchase must have been 5, in any other case contact the Service Desk.