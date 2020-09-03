I've already used up all 5 activations of purchased EA and I need more activations... - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
From where did you assume that he can't purchase it again, he never said so.
He is saying in his first post that he would like to "purchase more activations", so a solution is to purchase the product again with 5 activations.
Implicitly when he wrote " It just said that I have already purchase this EA.", that obviously means he doesn't have the option to purchase it again.
Implicitly when he wrote " It just said that I have already purchase this EA.", that obviously means he doesn't have the option to purchase it again.
We understand it differently then.
My interpretation of "I have already purchased the EA" means that he wouldn't like to purchase it again, not that he doesn't have the option.
We understand it differently then.
My interpretation of "I have already purchased the EA" means that he wouldn't like to purchase it again, not that he doesn't have the option.
What a useless discussion. I don't have for habit to guess and that's why I know what the OP means.
I said you it's not possible to buy 2 times the same product, at least not simply and clearly.
How will I buy it again ?
That's screenshots from the website, but on the platform, Market tab, it's the same, no way to buy it again.
What a useless discussion. I don't have for habit to guess and that's why I know what the OP means.
I said you it's not possible to buy 2 times the same product, at least not simply and clearly.
How will I buy it again ?
That's screenshots from the website, but on the platform, Market tab, it's the same, no way to buy it again.
I didn't realize that Alain, you are perfectly right if that is the situation.
It never happened to me, but I thought that when activations are 0, we are able to buy the product again.
This is certainly a MQL5 Market bug and should be fixed!
I will forward this to MQL5 technicians for their consideration.
Thank you for clarifying it and I amsorry if I've been sarcastic.
Now I am thinking of it, maybe this message (the product is already purchased) is there because there is still 1 last activation in use in the MT4/5 terminal and the product can't be purchased again.
Maybe the solution is to delete the product from the terminal, so is not under the MQL5 account and that can make it available for purchase again.
Can anyone confirm this?
Now I am thinking of it, maybe this message (the product is already purchased) is there because there is still 1 last activation in use in the MT4/5 terminal and the product can't be purchased again.
Maybe the solution is to delete the product from the terminal, so is not under the MQL5 account and that can make it available for purchase again.
Can anyone confirm this?
If logged in with the same username, I think it's not possible.
If logged in with the same username, I think it's not possible.
I think the trick is to delete it from the last computer it was installed and then try to purchase it from a computer that was never installed before, under the same MQL5 account. This should work.
I've asked MQL5 admins and I will update with their answer.
Now I am thinking it further, he doesn't need to delete it from the computer terminal that he is using it right now, only to try to purchase it from a computer that the product hasn't been installed before.
This should work.
They've informed me that he managed to buy 1 extra licence via his terminal.