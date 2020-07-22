MetaTrader 4 Multiple Screen Use
I don't use MT5, I prefer MT4. Latest update was not long ago in January this year.
Why would MQL abandon such a popular product?
New updates are only to fix bugs, they are not adding any new features.
I think that Metaquotes would like to abandon MT4, but can't because it is so popular, both with traders and brokers.
I notice in the forum that a lot of new traders are still opting for MT4, there must be good reasons for that.
You can detach or hide all panels except the one for the charts.
E.g. you can hide the navigator panel and the status bar which is not much use while trading to create space for a larger chart.
Or detach the terminal panel by dragging it onto your second screen.
Definitely! MT4 FOREVER! 🙂
You can? Oh, awesome! Thank you!
Welcome. 👍
I'll add a description on how to arrange the panels/charts of 2 separate MT4 instances on 4 monitors when the markets are open.
Professionals use MT5, as you are able to trade Futures with it.
And a lot of more things (as show eco. calendar aso.).
All indis that are there for mt4, can be coded into mql5.
But, everyone as he/she may like ;
Thanks.
But when you say “two separate MT4 instances” does this require two accounts? (that’s cheating!) I was hoping for one MT4 install (account) across multiple monitors - I can see how two MT4s could be used across different screens.
Professionals use MT5, as you are able to trade Futures with it.
And a lot of more things (as show eco. calendar aso.).
All indis that are there for mt4, can be coded into mql5.
But, everyone as he/she may like ;
I do not use MT5.
This thread is specifically referring to MT4 functionality across multiple computer monitors.
The reason why I would need two instances to demonstrate a 4 monitor layout is that I need 2 chart panels and a panel for news as well as open trades.
News and open trades are bundled in the terminal panel and so can't be split onto the monitors.
Furthermore I would like to have a market watch and also a tick chart, both are bundled in the market panel, so again at least 2 instances required.
The chart panel could be enlarged across 2 or even 4 monitors of course, and would look ok like this:
But for the sake of aforementioned news/trades and ticks/market watch separation I think a 2 instance approach would do better.
Working with two instances on the same account should be no problem.
If you're in any doubt about reliability I'd suggest to create a demo account in addition to your trading account, just for the sake of serving as 2nd instance.
To create a second instance of your MT4 just copy the MT4 installation folder and rename it to whatever you want.
Both instances can be started and will run in parallel. Then arrange your panels.
I sometimes even run a MT5 instance in addition just to display its tick chart - the tick chart of MT5 is much better than that of MT4.
New updates are only to fix bugs, they are not adding any new features.
Even bugs will not be fixed any more, but only security issue.
New version of the MetaTrader 5 build 2450 platform: Subscription service, interface improvements and convenient features in MetaEditor
Renat Fatkhullin , 05/20/16 11:29
No closing planned.
Only security patches will be issued without changing functionality.
I think that Metaquotes would like to abandon MT4, but can't because it is so popular, both with traders and brokers.
Brokers don't have a special love for MT4, they have one for money. Switching to MT5 cost money, nothing more.
Traders follows what is available and stick to old habits if they are not forced to change (which is understandable, not a critic).
I notice in the forum that a lot of new traders are still opting for MT4, there must be good reasons for that.
The number of traders using MT5 is increasing (I know it from the sales), but MT4 is still the majority.
Personally, I hope MT4 will stop as soon as possible because I am forced to code compatible stuff for MT4 and MT5. And as there is a lot less possibilities with MT4/mql4, I am tired to have to code workarounds, and also being not able to use all features available with mql5.
On the topic, it's possible to detach the chart window with WINAPI code. Such tool already exists somewhere.
Dear MQL,
Are there any plans to enable MetaTrader 4 to be used across multiple computer screens simultaneously?
My MT4 terminal appears so cluttered on the one screen, and I would like to separate the chart window from the Terminal (trades) window ie. one computer monitor for the chart, the second monitor for the trades (perhaps a third monitor for Market Watch, and a fourth monitor for Navigator). Is it even possible to "pop-out" a chart to be moved to another screen?