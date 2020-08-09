Is this test reliable?
The image below is a backtest of one advisor in the mql market that I bought recently:
Drawdown is under 30%, the question is could it be manipulated?
What is the date of the last EA update?
Have you tested using ticks or open prices?
What timeframe you used?
What spread?
What is the modelling quality?
What happens if you test between 2005 and 2016?
What is the date of the last EA update?
Have you tested using ticks or open prices?
What timeframe you used?
What spread?
What is the modelling quality?
What happens if you test between 2005 and 2016?
Its Real tick 99% from 2017.The EA was released recently.
The image below is a backtest of one advisor in the mql market that I bought recently:
Drawdown is under 30%, the question is could it be manipulated?
The image below is a backtest of one advisor in the mql market that I bought recently:
Drawdown is under 30%, the question is could it be manipulated?
do you use "every ticks based on real ticks" mode ? otherwise it's not accurate.
do you use also slippage simulation ?
if all those work then maybe it will work live, but the only way to tell is to put it on live with small money and small lot
do you use "every ticks based on real ticks" mode ? otherwise it's not accurate.
do you use also slippage simulation ?
if all those work then maybe it will work live, but the only way to tell is to put it on live with small money and small lot
Yes I use real ticks but no slippage simulation.
Yes I use real ticks but no slippage simulation.
Yes I use real ticks but no slippage simulation.
At first look that is a curve-fitted parameter set.
Looking at the chart
- Do you get positive results between 2015 and 2017?
- Why the curve looks flat in May2020 and before May2017?
Hi you have fine tuned your EA to the tick generating algorithm.
Please read this.
- www.mql5.com
The image below is a backtest of one advisor in the mql market that I bought recently:
Drawdown is under 30%, the question is could it be manipulated?
Why not run it in a demo account for a couple of days then make a decision after that period?
Why not run it in a demo account for a couple of days then make a decision after that period?
A couple of days means nothing.
At first look that is a curve-fitted parameter set.
Looking at the chart
- Do you get positive results between 2015 and 2017?
- Why the curve looks flat in May2020 and before May2017?
I'm not tested before 2017.
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The image below is a backtest of one advisor in the mql market that I bought recently:
Drawdown is under 30%, the question is could it be manipulated?