Arrow displacement problem ! ?
Creating Arrows Displays Differently On Multiple Timeframes - MQL4 programming forum #3 2017.12.18
arrow over candle error - MQL4 programming forum #1 2020.05.23
Indicator problem
Creating Arrows Displays Differently On Multiple Timeframes - MQL4 programming forum #3 2017.12.18
arrow over candle error - MQL4 programming forum #1 2020.05.23
Thanks for your replay . but OnTimer() & iATR both is not working for me . :(
Actually problem is not arrow into candle or too close of signal candle. Problem is that when indicator re-init by switching account its draw multiple arrow around the exact arrow and displace original arrow. Then when i change TF ( like if i was H1 then go to other TF and again back to H1 ) its draw back rightly . I am confused how to fixed this issue i my several indicator. A lots of indicator do the same things.
Actually problem is not arrow into candle or too close of signal candle. Problem is that when indicator re-init by switching account its draw multiple arrow around the exact arrow and displace original arrow. Then when i change TF ( like if i was H1 then go to other TF and again back to H1 ) its draw back rightly . I am confused how to fixed this issue i my several indicator. A lots of indicator do the same things.
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Do your lookbacks correctly.
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
We can't see your broken code.
With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any information for that.
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Do your lookbacks correctly.
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
We can't see your broken code.
With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any information for that.
double iSARx; double iSARy; double iADXx; int Limit; if (Bars > 10) { Counterx = IndicatorCounted(); if (Counterx >= 0) { if (Counterx > 0) Counterx--; Limit = MathMin(Bars - Counterx - 1, MINBARS); for(int i = Limit; i >= 0; i--) { iSARy = iSAR(Symbol(), 0, NormalizeDouble(1 / (10 * MAIN_PERIOD + 0.00001), 3), 0.5, i + 1); iSARx = iSAR(Symbol(), 0, NormalizeDouble(1 / (10 * MAIN_PERIOD + 0.00001), 3), 0.5, i); iADXx = iADX(Symbol(), 0, ADX_PERIOD, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i); if (iSARx > iClose(NULL,0,i) && iSARy < iClose(NULL,0,i+1) && iADXx > 20.0) { BufferSell[i] = iHigh(NULL,0,i) + MathAbs(iClose(NULL,0,i) - iOpen(NULL,0,i)) / 2.0 + 4.0 * MathAbs(Bid - Ask); }
Sorry for not showing the code earlier .
The issue is in your code, are you really hoping help without showing it ?
Sorry for not showing the code earlier.
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- if(…) BufferSell[i]=…; else BufferSell[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- if(…) BufferSell[i]=…; else BufferSell[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
ohh Sorry , i dont notice that issue . Next time i will post into MT4 section .
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Hello Coders, I am just facing some problem in a indicator that place arrow into the chart but when i login into my another account and back to the chart its displace the arrow . what is the issue ? Is it bug or indicator problem ?
After changing time frame its back to placement:
Thank you in Advanced.