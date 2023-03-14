Indicator arrow displacement
int bars = rates_total - 1; if(prev_calculated > 0) bars = rates_total - prev_calculated; for(int i = bars-1; i >= 0; i--) … return(rates_total);First run prev_calculated is zero, so you process [rates_total-1-1 … 0]. Subsequent runs (previous_calculated is rates_total) you process [rates_total - rates_total -1 … 0] which does nothing. See How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19.
Hello
I have the same problem... but I dont know how to fix it...I'm glad if you can help me.
sajad vatan #:
I have the same problem... but I dont know how to fix it...I'm glad if you can help me.
Hello
I have the same problem... but I dont know how to fix it...I'm glad if you can help me.
Some of the junk values are still there. Make sure to choose EMPTY_VALUE for those arrows.
Check the modification here:
UpArrowBuffer[i+1]=EMPTY_VALUE; if(Close[i+1]>UpperBuffer[i+1]) { UpArrowBuffer[i+1] = Low[i+1] - 1 * Point; if(i==0) Alert("Channel BreakUp: ",Symbol() + " " + TimeToStr(Time[i+1]+21600),Symbol()); // 這裡將i設定為0，可以用來避免指標剛載入的時候，過去的行情不斷跳出Alert } DownArrowBuffer[i+1]=EMPTY_VALUE; if(close[i+1]<LowerBuffer[i+1]) { DownArrowBuffer[i+1] = High[i+1] + 1 * Point; if(i==0) Alert("Channel BreakDown: " ,Symbol() + " " + TimeToStr(Time[i+1]+21600)); // 這裡將i設定為0，可以用來避免指標剛載入的時候，過去的行情不斷跳出Alert }
Files:
test.mq4 9 kb
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Hi all,
I encountered a problem that my indicator arrow didn't show properly.
When I first added indicator to chart, it showed correctly. But if I scroll to the earlier date , the position of arrow was totally a mess.
Please check chart below which is normal
Please check the chart below which is not correct when I scrolled to earlier date
Any guru can fix this problem?
I will be appreciate it very much.
You can give me your paypal account.