impossible?
Okay got it.. code indicator first.. with 4 buffers..
1st -D cross +D
2nd +D cross -D
3rd -D croses level.
4th +D crosses level..
3 buffers..
If buffer 3 and previous arrow was 1st buffer.. trigger
If buffer 4 and previous arrow was 2nd buffer... trigger
now the problem is getting last arrow code..*-
anyone has a solution to get the previous arrow code type?
double buy=iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "adx",ADX_Period,ADX_Level,Shift,2,1); double sell=iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "adx",ADX_Period,ADX_Level,Shift,3,1); if(buy!=EMPTY_VALUE && NewBar() && FindLastBuy()) { buying..//// } if(sell!=EMPTY_VALUE && NewBar() && FindLastSell()) { selling//;.. } double FindLastBuy() { double yes=false; static int offset = 0; for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--) { string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW); int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE); if(code == 233) { yes=true; } } return yes; } double FindLastSell() { double yes=false; for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--) { string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW); int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE); if(code == 234) { yes=true; } } return yes; }
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Okay have edited the indicator to identify Arrow objects on chart..
since buffer wont print arrow on chart
still not working..
int FindLastBuyIndex() { static int offset = 0; static int last_i = -1; for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--) { string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW); int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE); if(code == 233) { offset = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW) - i; //algo2 = true; last_i = i; return i; } } return -1; } int FindLastSellIndex() { for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--) { string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW); int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE); if(code == 234) { return i; } } return -1; }
I'm not sure to understand your question ...
if(dplus[0]> dminus[0])a=true; if(Cross(0, dplus[0]> ADX_Level))b=true; if(a==true && b==true)c=true; if(OrdersTotalT(OP_BUY)==0 && c==true) { ////buysss/// }
is the same as ...
if((dplus[0]> dminus[0]) && (Cross(0, dplus[0]> ADX_Level) && (OrdersTotalT(OP_BUY)==0)) { // buys }
... and it means that ...
when dplus>dminus AND crossdplus>adxlevel AND there's no buy order (i suppose) it will buy
Did you forgot to reset your booleans variables ?
I'm not sure to understand your question ...
is the same as ...
... and it means that ...
when dplus>dminus AND crossdplus>adxlevel AND there's no buy order (i suppose) it will buy
Did you forgot to reset your booleans variables ?
Hi thanks for your reply..
That one works perfectly..
What i want to get is..
If +D crosses -D and then crosses the adx level.. it should place a buy trade..
If +D Crosses the line for the second time it is ignored.. unless another cross of +D and -D happens..
So i made the indicator to print arrows
For 4 buffers
1st -D cross above +D =color Red
2nd +D cross above -D =color Green
3rd -D croses above level = color yellow
4th +D crosses above level = color aqua
So now if color Aqua apears and previous arrow was Green it should placed a buy
If another aqua apears and previous arrow was not green.. not a buy..
For sell...
If color yellow apears and previous arrow was Red it should place a sell
Am finding it difficult to get previous arrow type.. tried many function..
The only solution i did to bypass it was
If Green apears place a buystop and instantly delete it.. so if Aqua apears it will check if previous closed trade is a buystop.. then place a BUy if not its skipped..
Same for sell
If Red appears place a sell stop and instantly delete it.. so if Yello apears it will check for previous closed trade if its a sellstop.. then place a sell .. if not it s skipped..
This is the only solution i did it worked but not perfect..
Getting the previous arrow code will work perfectly.. i tried different codes.. none worked
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Hello.. does anyone knows about this.. possible or not..
to skip previous and wait for another condition to happen..
example
if a D- cross above D+ .... condition one
then D- crosses the level line .. condition two
<open a sell order>
the second time D- crosses the level again is ignored..
had to wait for another cross between D- and D+
my code