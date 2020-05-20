impossible?

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Hello.. does anyone knows about this.. possible or not..

to skip previous and wait for another condition to happen..

example

if a D- cross above D+ .... condition one

then D- crosses the level line .. condition two

<open a sell order>

the second time D- crosses the level again is ignored..

had to wait for another cross between D- and D+

my code

input string ADX="================ADX Settings================";
input int ADX_Period=14;
input int ADX_Level=25;
input int Shift=0;


bool a=false,b=false,c=false,d=false,e=false,f=false;

if(dplus[0]> dminus[0])a=true;
if(Cross(0, dplus[0]> ADX_Level))b=true;
if(a==true && b==true)c=true;
  if(OrdersTotalT(OP_BUY)==0 && c==true)
     {
////buysss///

     }
if(dminus[0] > dplus[0])d=true;
if(Cross(1, dminus[0] > ADX_Level))e=true;
if(d==true && e==true)f=true;
 if(OrdersTotalT(OP_SELL)==0 && f==true )
     {
///sellsss///

     }




Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Trade Orders in DOM
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Trade Orders in DOM
  • www.mql5.com
For equity securities, the Depth of Market window is available, where you can see the current Buy and Sell orders. Desired direction of a trade operation, required amount and requested price are specified for each order. To obtain...
 

Okay got it.. code indicator first.. with 4 buffers..

1st -D cross +D 

2nd +D cross -D

3rd -D croses level. 

4th +D crosses level..


3 buffers..

If buffer 3 and previous arrow was 1st buffer.. trigger

If buffer 4 and previous arrow was 2nd buffer... trigger

 

now the problem is getting last arrow code..*-

anyone has a solution to get the previous arrow code type?

double buy=iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "adx",ADX_Period,ADX_Level,Shift,2,1);
double sell=iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "adx",ADX_Period,ADX_Level,Shift,3,1);
if(buy!=EMPTY_VALUE && NewBar() && FindLastBuy())
{
buying..////
}
  if(sell!=EMPTY_VALUE && NewBar() && FindLastSell())
{
selling//;..
}


double FindLastBuy()
{
   double yes=false;
   static int offset = 0;
   for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--)
   {
      string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW);
      int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE);
      if(code == 233)
      {
yes=true;
      }
   }
   return yes;
}

double FindLastSell()
{
   double yes=false;
   for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--)
   {
      string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW);
      int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE);
      if(code == 234)
      {
yes=true;
      }
   }
   return yes;
}
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Drawing Styles
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Drawing Styles
  • www.mql5.com
When creating a custom indicator, you can specify one of 18 types of graphical plotting (as displayed in the main chart window or a chart subwindow), whose values are specified in the ENUM_DRAW_TYPE enumeration. Depending on the drawing style, you may need one to four value buffers (marked as INDICATOR_DATA). If a style admits dynamic...
Files:
adx.ex4  13 kb
adx.mq4  11 kb
 

Okay have edited the indicator to identify Arrow objects on chart..

since buffer wont print arrow on chart

still not working.. 

int FindLastBuyIndex()
{
   static int offset = 0;
   static int last_i  = -1;
   for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--)
   {
      string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW);
      int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE);
      if(code == 233)
      {
         offset = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW) - i;
         //algo2 = true;
         last_i = i;
         return i;
      }
   }
   return -1;
}

int FindLastSellIndex()
{
   for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--)
   {
      string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW);
      int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE);
      if(code == 234)
      {
         return i;
      }
   }
   return -1;
}
Files:
adx.ex4  15 kb
adx.mq4  13 kb
 

I'm not sure to understand your question ...

if(dplus[0]> dminus[0])a=true;
if(Cross(0, dplus[0]> ADX_Level))b=true;
if(a==true && b==true)c=true;
  if(OrdersTotalT(OP_BUY)==0 && c==true)
     {
////buysss///

     }

is the same as ... 

if((dplus[0]> dminus[0]) && (Cross(0, dplus[0]> ADX_Level) && (OrdersTotalT(OP_BUY)==0)) { // buys }

... and it means that ...

when dplus>dminus AND crossdplus>adxlevel AND there's no buy order (i suppose) it will buy

Did you forgot to reset your booleans variables ? 

 
Icham Aidibe:

I'm not sure to understand your question ...

is the same as ... 

... and it means that ...

when dplus>dminus AND crossdplus>adxlevel AND there's no buy order (i suppose) it will buy

Did you forgot to reset your booleans variables ? 

Hi thanks for your reply..

That one works perfectly..

What i want to get is..

If +D crosses -D and then crosses the adx level.. it should place a buy trade..

If +D Crosses the line for the second time it is ignored.. unless another cross of +D and -D happens..

So i made the indicator to print arrows 

For 4 buffers 

1st -D cross above +D =color Red

2nd +D cross above -D =color Green

3rd -D croses above level = color yellow 

4th +D crosses above level = color aqua


So now if color Aqua apears and previous arrow was Green it should placed a buy

If another aqua apears and previous arrow was not green.. not a buy..

For sell...

If color yellow apears and previous arrow was Red it should place a sell 


Am finding it difficult to get previous arrow type.. tried many function..

The only solution i did to bypass it was

If Green apears place a buystop and instantly delete it.. so if Aqua apears it will check if previous closed trade is a buystop.. then place a BUy if not its skipped..

Same for sell

If Red appears place a sell stop and instantly delete it.. so if Yello apears it will check for previous closed trade if its a sellstop.. then place a sell .. if not it s skipped..

This is the only solution i did it worked but not perfect.. 

Getting the previous arrow code will work perfectly.. i tried different codes.. none worked


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/341195

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