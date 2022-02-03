New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2450: "Subscriptions" service, UI improvements and revised features in MetaEditor - page 2

New comment
 
William Roeder:
Neither, TP/SL are both prices.

You can calculate the price based on a points value. So my question is still when will metaquotes get this added to their platform. 

Platforms such as ActTrader which is really old and Ctrader both have these features.

SImple 10 pip SL and 30 pip TP added in the options would be great!

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger(), SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString(). The first parameter is the symbol name, the values of the second function parameter can be one of the identifiers of ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE and ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING. Some symbols...
 
Good afternoon, I just updated the MT5 (build 2450) of Broker ModalMais (BR) and I believe I found a small but annoying BUG.


1- in the Tools menu -> Options -> Chart -> "Show History Trades" is OFF.



2- in the Right Button Menu on the Trades tab -> Show on Charts -> "Auto Update" is OFF.



-->> BUT every time I reopen the platform, the annoying arrows from Operations History reappear on the charts.

SOLUTION found:

It was deactivated in each chart, through the New menu on the right button on the Chart, "Trade History".


PS: Put the Menu (-> Right button on the Trades tab -> Show on Charts -> "Option to include the arrows again") of operations back.

Sometimes it is necessary to place them on the chart again.


Translated from Portuguese (BR) using Google Translate.
------------------------->>>
Original Message in PT-BR
------------------------->>>
Boa tarde, acabei de fazer a atualização do MT5 (build 2450) do Broker ModalMais(BR) e acredito ter encontrado um pequeno mas incomodo BUG.
1- no menu Tools -> Options -> Chart -> "Show History Trades" está DESATIVADO.
2- no Menu Botão Direito na aba Trades -> Show on Charts -> "Auto Update" está DESATIVADO.

MAS toda vez que reabro a plataforma, as incomodas setas do Histórico de Operações volta a reaparecer nos gráficos.

SOLUÇÃO encontrada:
Foi desativar em cada gráfico, através do Novo menu no botão direito sobre o Gráfico, "Trade History".
 
I got this error after update:
  File ".\spread.py", line 16, in run
    if not mt5.initialize("C:\\Program Files\\Alpari MT5\\terminal64.exe"):
RuntimeError: IPC recv failed

Update:
I add user,server and password to initialize function and everything is OK.
Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python / initialize
Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python / initialize
  • www.mql5.com
[in]  Path to the metatrader.exe or metatrader64.exe file. Optional unnamed parameter. It is indicated first without a parameter name. If the path is not specified, the module attempts to find the executable file on its own. [in]  Trading account password. Optional named parameter. If the password is not set, the password for a...
 

Good to see plenty of improvements in the new build.


My previously error free project now reports a number of function template compilation errors for functions defined like this, under a class CReportTool

   template<typename TSymbol,typename TOrder>
   void              CalculateStatistics(CProfitCurve* pProfitCurve,CClosedOrderList<TSymbol,TOrder>* pClosedOrders);
   template<typename TSymbol,typename TOrder>
   bool              ReportClosedTrades(CClosedOrderList<TSymbol,TOrder>* pClosedOrders, const string strSheet);
   template<typename TSymbol>
   bool              ReportSymbols(CSymbolArray<TSymbol>* pSymbols,const string strSheet);

These functions are definitely defined and implemented the same, but I get :-

    Error - "member function already defined with different parameters"

then when they are called :-

    Error - "ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters

    could be one of 2 functions(s)"

This then lists two identical functions 

<edit>

When I manually edit in the template replacements, the project compiles fine.  But I do want the template feature to make the project more generic.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Predefined Macro Substitutions
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Predefined Macro Substitutions
  • www.mql5.com
//| Expert initialization function                                   | //| Expert deinitialization function                                 | //| Expert tick function                                             | //| test1                                                            |...
 


Will there be an update to add a draw trendline to the backtester?
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
  • www.mql5.com
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: " 1 minute OHLC " using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in " Every tick " mode, as well as the most accurate " Every tick based on real ticks " mode applying actual historical data. Comparing the results allows us to...
 

Hi,

A BIG AND VERY IMPORTANT BUG : commissions still don't work in the backtester.

Commissions are crucial for developing scalping EA's and take a lot of money of the final profits that finally can lead to a downgoing curve while the backtester shows an upgoing curve. This makes ALL backtests and optimalisations UNRELIABLE !

Please solve this problem !!!!


Thx for your efforts anyway,

Danny

 

Hello there:

Please add more features for Metaeditor, especially the Keyboard commands.

for example, use CTRL+Delete to delete a line, CTRL+Back to delete a word.

thank you.

 
I confirm the same bug from @gagupa. The options "show trade history" and "auto update" stop working in build 2450. It's annoying. Please fix it.
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2450: "Subscriptions" service, UI improvements and revised features in MetaEditor
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2450: "Subscriptions" service, UI improvements and revised features in MetaEditor
  • 2020.05.23
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, May the 22nd, 2020...
 

hello,

which broker are giving live market data subscription ? where can we find such broker's list.

 
kinjal parekh:

hello,

which broker are giving live market data subscription ? where can we find such broker's list.

Not sure if the question will be replied. Due to a Ts n Cs of the forum that no broker name will  r posted in the forum
123
New comment