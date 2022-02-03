New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2450: "Subscriptions" service, UI improvements and revised features in MetaEditor - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Neither, TP/SL are both prices.
You can calculate the price based on a points value. So my question is still when will metaquotes get this added to their platform.
Platforms such as ActTrader which is really old and Ctrader both have these features.
SImple 10 pip SL and 30 pip TP added in the options would be great!
1- in the Tools menu -> Options -> Chart -> "Show History Trades" is OFF.
2- in the Right Button Menu on the Trades tab -> Show on Charts -> "Auto Update" is OFF.
It was deactivated in each chart, through the New menu on the right button on the Chart, "Trade History".
PS: Put the Menu (-> Right button on the Trades tab -> Show on Charts -> "Option to include the arrows again") of operations back.
Sometimes it is necessary to place them on the chart again.
Update:
I add user,server and password to initialize function and everything is OK.
Good to see plenty of improvements in the new build.
My previously error free project now reports a number of function template compilation errors for functions defined like this, under a class CReportTool
These functions are definitely defined and implemented the same, but I get :-
Error - "member function already defined with different parameters"
then when they are called :-
Error - "ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters
could be one of 2 functions(s)"
This then lists two identical functions
<edit>
When I manually edit in the template replacements, the project compiles fine. But I do want the template feature to make the project more generic.
Hi,
A BIG AND VERY IMPORTANT BUG : commissions still don't work in the backtester.
Commissions are crucial for developing scalping EA's and take a lot of money of the final profits that finally can lead to a downgoing curve while the backtester shows an upgoing curve. This makes ALL backtests and optimalisations UNRELIABLE !
Please solve this problem !!!!
Thx for your efforts anyway,
Danny
Hello there:
Please add more features for Metaeditor, especially the Keyboard commands.
for example, use CTRL+Delete to delete a line, CTRL+Back to delete a word.
thank you.
hello,
which broker are giving live market data subscription ? where can we find such broker's list.
hello,
which broker are giving live market data subscription ? where can we find such broker's list.