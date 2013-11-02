AccountInfoDouble - ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters
Please edit your post and Use SRC button when you post code.
angevoyageur:Done that. Sorry.
Please edit your post and Use SRC button when you post code.
Please edit your post and Use SRC button when you post code.
catalinchirila:
Done that. Sorry.
Done that. Sorry.
Ok. You don't have to copy all code you see on documentation page . The upper part is the documentation of AccountInfoDouble function.
Try this code :
void OnStart() { //--- show all the information available from the function AccountInfoDouble() printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)); printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT)); printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT)); printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN)); printf("ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO)); }
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Hi,
I have this bit of code from MQL docs which I want to use in my EA to display these details over the chart for the moment, I want to use them later on but I get the amiguous call error, any idea on how this can be fixed?
Thank you