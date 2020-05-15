Platform Help
'I am unable to open a trade on MT4. It says "not enough money" and please verify operation parameters and try again later. I am able to trade on the Oanda Live. Please help
Hello,
... and your money is?
You can't; you can. I'm confused.
'I am unable to open a trade on MT4. It says "not enough money" and please verify operation parameters and try again later. I am able to trade on the Oanda Live. Please help
does not make any sense 😮
I am new, just installed metatrader 5 and a demo acccount with hotforex. In metatrader 5 I logged into this demo account, however MT5 isn't showing my balance anywhere. So I can't open an order or anything. How do I get the balance? It's there when I login to hotforex.
Thanks
I am new, just installed metatrader 5 and a demo acccount with hotforex. In metatrader 5 I logged into this demo account, however MT5 isn't showing my balance anywhere. So I can't open an order or anything. How do I get the balance? It's there when I login to hotforex.
Thanks
tried this?
You can't; you can. I'm confused.
how can I deposit money on to MQL4 using cash app and broker osprey?
Don't confuse MQL5.com with your broker, your MQL5 account is for buying products and services here in this website, your broker trading account is for trading forex etc.
If you want to trade you should deposit with your broker.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use