Platform Help

'I am unable to open a trade on MT4. It says "not enough money" and please verify operation parameters and try again later. I am able to trade on the Oanda Live. Please help
 
karenh41:
Hello,

... and your money is?

 
karenh41: 'I am unable to open a trade … I am able to trade on the Oanda Live.

You can't; you can. I'm confused.

 
does not make any sense 😮

 

I am new, just installed metatrader 5 and a demo acccount with hotforex. In metatrader 5 I logged into this demo account, however MT5 isn't showing my balance anywhere. So I can't open an order or anything. How do I get the balance? It's there when I login to hotforex.

Thanks

 
Vinxan:

tried this?

toolbox

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

EurUsD
 
William Roeder:

You can't; you can. I'm confused.

I was able to trade on the OandaLive/Mt4 platform but only when i use 900 units. I would like to use 0.01 as my unit. If that makes sense
 
how can I deposit money on to MQL4 using cash app and broker osprey?
 
Don't confuse MQL5.com with your broker, your MQL5 account is for buying products and services here in this website, your broker trading account is for trading forex etc.

If you want to trade you should deposit with your broker.

