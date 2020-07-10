signal execution...
How would you expect to copy trades with a terminal and computer turned off?
I would recommend to use a VPS for such purpose or if you don't then you need to keep your computer and terminal on at all times during signal copy
"register to copy trades" means - subscribe to the signal?
If yes so - yes. you should keep your PC/Metatrader to be ON all the time 9and connected with good internet all the time.
Alternatively - you can subscribe to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 to use your signal subscribtion on this VPS, and you can switch your PN off in this case (in case of proper synchronize/using this VPS with the signal subscription).
More information:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.28 13:16
You can only turn off your PC, if you have implemented a VPS (Virtual Hosting) service.
The easiest way is through the MT platform, using the integrated MQL5 solution.
Right click on your account number of your Navigator window and Register a Virtual Server:
Thank you all for you replies... its clear now.
I thought that MT4 platform and MQL5 community is one body and all signals are transferred automatically in the server.
Thanks
I copied signal to a wrong trading account, is it possible to change the trading account number?
You can move your signal subscription here, once a week only, so be careful with the account details: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
