signal execution...

Hi folks...
If I registered for a signal to copy trades.
Do I need to keep my desktop PC ON all the time so trades can be copied.

Thanks
 
How would you expect to copy trades with a terminal and computer turned off?

I would recommend to use a VPS for such purpose or if you don't then you need to keep your computer and terminal on at all times during signal copy

 

"register to copy trades" means - subscribe to the signal?
If yes so - yes. you should keep your PC/Metatrader to be ON all the time 9and connected with good internet all the time.

Alternatively - you can subscribe to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 to use your signal subscribtion on this VPS, and you can switch your PN off in this case (in case of proper synchronize/using this VPS with the signal subscription).

More information:

Thank you all for you replies... its clear now.

I thought that MT4 platform and MQL5 community is one body and all signals are transferred automatically in the server.


Thanks

 
I copied signal to a wrong trading account, is it possible to change the trading account number? same signal provider and same broker!
Valentine Ezeh:
I copied signal to a wrong trading account, is it possible to change the trading account number?

You can move your signal subscription here, once a week only, so be careful with the account details: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


