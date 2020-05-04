Signal connection error
The subscription has gone through fine but not connected in Options.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
I'm subscribed as normal but not connected. This is the first time I have had this happen.
The subscription is showing in the Navigator window and MQL5 account but it is not showing in the Terminal window or Options.
I'm subscribed as normal but not connected. This is the first time I have had this happen.
The subscription is showing in the Navigator window and MQL5 account but it is not showing in the Terminal window or Options.
Your help is above, follow it.
The subscription is showing in the Navigator window and MQL5 account but it is not showing in the Terminal window or Options.
You have a suspended subscription. Is it the one you're looking for?
You have a suspended subscription. Is it the one you're looking for?
I suspended the subscription because there was no connection and also because the provider has not been active for several days. However, there was no connection before I suspended the signal.
Your help is above, follow it.
You have sent me a list of everything I have done! Just the usual. My first image shows I have subscribed already.
You have sent me a list of everything I have done! Just the usual. My first image shows I have subscribed already.
Restart your MT4/5 terminal and computer, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (the same used to subscribe) and try again.
If you have a suspended subscription, you will not be able to complete your setup.
I suspended the subscription because there was no connection and also because the provider has not been active for several days. However, there was no connection before I suspended the signal.
I doubt that.
I doubt that.
I had no connection for at least an hour before I suspended it. I also restarted the platform and logged onto different platforms. Nothing changed. You are giving only the most obvious answers which haven't answered what technically went wrong.
I had no connection for at least an hour before I suspended it. I also restarted the platform and logged onto different platforms. Nothing changed. You are giving only the most obvious answers which haven't answered what technically went wrong.
I am 100% sure that you've done something wrong and that you haven't followed my instructions to the last point.
All members like you are never following instructions and they are doing things hasty, always making mistakes.
I regret that I've spent my time trying to help you.
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The subscription has gone through fine but not connected in Options.