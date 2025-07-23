Ask for help - page 2

Osman Kaan #:
 I transferred 20 dollars by mistake, I request it to be corrected, and I cannot reach customer service.
You can go to "Contacts and requests" at the bottom of this page, next:
choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
 

When I log in to meta trader 5 through Octa FX id and password, it shows invalid account.


Can someone help to rectify this.

 
How to open a real account, knowing that I opened a demo account, which I converted to real, but I do not know where to enter the real account
 
aenk.ankush #:

When I log in to meta trader 5 through Octa FX id and password, it shows invalid account.


Can someone help to rectify this.

Invalid account means that you have the wrong account credentials, double check them in the email you receiver upon account creation and try again.

 
wissam adnan #:
How to open a real account, knowing that I opened a demo account, which I converted to real, but I do not know where to enter the real account

You can't convert a demo account to real or open a real account with MQL5.com or Metaquotes.

You need to find a broker for opening a real account, MQL5.com is not a broker nor offers real trading accounts, as it is mentioned at the bottom of this page.

 
My MT5 is not behaving normal, the past history is not updating, i only see the old trades I made when I click on the history and the volitity instruments do not keep the trend lines I make, the trend lines keep disappearing
 
How do I start trading 
 
67082298 #:
How do I start trading 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381853#comment_25845157

 
Hello, I accidentally bought a paid signal from the demo account. How do I transfer it to the real account?
 
hcerah #:
Hello, I accidentally bought a paid signal from the demo account. How do I transfer it to the real account?

You can move it to another account, but only once a week.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


