Ask for help - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I transferred 20 dollars by mistake, I request it to be corrected, and I cannot reach customer service.
choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
When I log in to meta trader 5 through Octa FX id and password, it shows invalid account.
Can someone help to rectify this.
When I log in to meta trader 5 through Octa FX id and password, it shows invalid account.
Can someone help to rectify this.
Invalid account means that you have the wrong account credentials, double check them in the email you receiver upon account creation and try again.
How to open a real account, knowing that I opened a demo account, which I converted to real, but I do not know where to enter the real account
You can't convert a demo account to real or open a real account with MQL5.com or Metaquotes.
You need to find a broker for opening a real account, MQL5.com is not a broker nor offers real trading accounts, as it is mentioned at the bottom of this page.
How do I start trading
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381853#comment_25845157
Hello, I accidentally bought a paid signal from the demo account. How do I transfer it to the real account?
You can move it to another account, but only once a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions