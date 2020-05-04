Signal Copy - Invest Amount
Hi,
I am copying a signal.. all trades in profit which is great.. BUT all the trades copied from the signal are investment of £2 only.. how can I increase this investment amount?
Is there a setting?
Thanks in advance...
The lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
If you've already put the maximum 95% in the: Use no more than... in Signals tab settings, the only other thing you can do is to increase your balance.
ooohhh ok thanksss my use no more then was on 5% no wonder the amounts of copy trade were £2 lol...
Will amend to 70% as take it from there, thanks for your assistance Eleni..
Hiya
I changed the use no more to 90% and since then all trades are still £2 invested - see attached.
Is there something else I should be doing?
Have you synchronized the new signal settings with your MQL5 VPS?
Hi Eleni,
I dont have a VPS setup as my laptop is on 24/7 Mon-Fri logged into MT4..
Are you using the same or higher leverage as the signal provider?
Post a screenshot of your settings, otherwise I can't help.
Hi,
Yes using same leverage 1:500 as the signal provider..
screen shot of settings attached...
Thanks for the help as always.
Hi,
Are you opening very large manual trades on the same account?
If yes, you are limiting your free margin that way and you are only opening the minimum trades for signal copying.
A screenshot of your journal, where it writes about the balance, leverage and copying ratio of your signal copying, would give much more light to the situation.
