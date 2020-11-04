How do I increase the size of a trade when copying tarde from a signal?
I noted all my copied trades are 0.01 in size and I want them to be 0.05 in size. How do I increase the size?
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- I want to increase the lot size when copying signals
- How do I change the lot size of a signal?
Kirken:
I noted all my copied trades are 0.01 in size and I want them to be 0.05 in size. How do I increase the size?
I noted all my copied trades are 0.01 in size and I want them to be 0.05 in size. How do I increase the size?
Put more money in your account.
If you use other means of lot increase you will destroy your account.
HI. I understand money management but 0.01 on a $10 000 account is a bit frustrating.
Kirken:
HI. I understand money management but 0.01 on a $10 000 account is a bit frustrating.
HI. I understand money management but 0.01 on a $10 000 account is a bit frustrating.
Have you put the participation rate in signal's copying to the max 95% in MT >> Tools >> Options >> Signals window?
HI Eleni. I was at 80% and will readjust. Thank you for your comments.
same here to make a 0.01 With an account of 10000$ , it will only pay the copytrade no profit , is there any way please to increase the lot size .
Youssef Chiki:
same here to make a 0.01 With an account of 10000$ , it will only pay the copytrade no profit , is there any way please to increase the lot size .
same here to make a 0.01 With an account of 10000$ , it will only pay the copytrade no profit , is there any way please to increase the lot size .
Nop.
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