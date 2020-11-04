How do I increase the size of a trade when copying tarde from a signal?

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I noted all my copied trades are 0.01 in size and I want them to be 0.05 in size. How do I increase the size?
 
Kirken:
I noted all my copied trades are 0.01 in size and I want them to be 0.05 in size. How do I increase the size?

Put more money in your account.

If you use other means of lot increase you will destroy your account.

 
HI. I understand money management but 0.01 on a $10 000 account is a bit frustrating.
 
Kirken:
HI. I understand money management but 0.01 on a $10 000 account is a bit frustrating.

Have you put the participation rate in signal's copying to the max 95% in MT >> Tools >> Options >> Signals window?



 
HI Eleni. I was at 80% and will readjust. Thank you for your comments.
 
same here to make a 0.01 With an account of 10000$ , it will only pay the copytrade no profit , is there any way please to increase the lot size . 
 
Youssef Chiki:
same here to make a 0.01 With an account of 10000$ , it will only pay the copytrade no profit , is there any way please to increase the lot size . 

Nop.

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