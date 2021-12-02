Cloud Optimization yields very different results compared to backtesting

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I ran a short optimization to be sure Cloud is not working correctly.

Using slow optimization

Every tick based on real ticks

Only 8 passes

I got this results:


The last Step was Step number 4. Result is inconsistent with everything else, so I ran a Backtest by double clicking it, meaning same configuration parameters (every tick based on real ticks, etc) and got this results:

Results that are consistent with the others. This has happened to me 3 times already, whenever I use the Cloud I get very inconsistent results.

What could be the reason? What should I do?

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