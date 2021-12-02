Cloud Optimization yields very different results compared to backtesting
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I ran a short optimization to be sure Cloud is not working correctly.
Using slow optimization
Every tick based on real ticks
Only 8 passes
I got this results:
The last Step was Step number 4. Result is inconsistent with everything else, so I ran a Backtest by double clicking it, meaning same configuration parameters (every tick based on real ticks, etc) and got this results:
Results that are consistent with the others. This has happened to me 3 times already, whenever I use the Cloud I get very inconsistent results.
What could be the reason? What should I do?